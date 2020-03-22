$ 1 billion coronavirus rescue deal “ very close, ” says McConnell

WASHINGTON – High-level negotiations between Congress and the White House are pushing for a resolution on an economic rescue package worth more than $ 1 trillion, while President Donald Trump has called for an agreement to stabilize a nation closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With a population at the forefront and wavering financial markets, all parties said Saturday evening that an agreement was at hand. The question is how best to keep paychecks for millions of workers suddenly sidelined by the crisis.

Discussions have also tightened on a so-called Marshall plan for hospitals as well as industry loans to airlines and others, unlike the virus epidemic national stop. The post-World War II Marshall Plan helped rebuild Western Europe.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, announced on Saturday evening that all parties were “very close” to a bipartisan resolution.

McConnell instructed committee chairs to prepare a bill. Officials put the price close to $ 1.4 trillion and said that with other Federal Reserve measures, it could inject $ 2 trillion into the US economy.

“We are ready to bring the significant relief that Americans need with the speed that this crisis requires,” said McConnell.

Talks will resume on Sunday morning, when the four main leaders of the Congress of the two parties are expected to meet privately at the Capitol with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the hope of reaching a final agreement.

A spokesperson for the Democratic Leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said there was “still no agreement”. Spokesman Justin Goodman said the Democrats were eager to read the bill and continue negotiations.

“Everyone is working hard and they want to find a solution that is the right one, I think we are very close,” said Trump during the briefing on Saturday, giving a confident tone about the country’s ability to overcome the pandemic soon. .

On Capitol Hill, the Senate convened the rare weekend session as negotiators rushed to complete the package. The objective of the Senate is to hold an initial vote on Sunday and to win the passage of the Senate on Monday.

The urgency to act is increasing, as unemployment demands skyrocket, businesses are closing and financial markets are expected to reopen on Monday, hungry for signs that Washington may ease the blow from the health care crisis and what experts say is an impending recession.

Trump has largely stayed out of the details, but said on Saturday that he would lobby senior negotiators.

On one subject, Trump seems to agree with the Democrats as Washington tries to avoid the politically toxic bailouts of the last economic crises.

Trump has expressed a clear disgust for any industry, including the airlines, that would use federal aid to buy back its own shares in an effort to boost profits. The ban on share buybacks is one of the Democrats’ top business priorities in the new package.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other senior White House officials were on Capitol Hill for a second day of nonstop negotiations. But no announcement was expected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in talks with Mnuchin, returned to Washington on Saturday to join the meeting on Sunday.

Negotiations are focused on providing direct relief to Americans, with one-time checks of $ 1,200, as well as continued pay support and improved unemployment benefits for new unemployed workers.

Discussions also focus on lending to airlines and other industries blinded by the crisis, as well as possible assistance to states and billions to hospitals and healthcare providers on the front lines of the epidemic .

The new package builds on a GOP proposal, but Democrats are pushing for supplements, including food security assistance, small business loans and other measures for workers.

“We are making very good progress,” said Schumer on Saturday evening. “We will continue to work all night.”

Trump opened the daily virus briefing on Saturday with a roll call of his administration’s accomplishments, a week-long review intended to refute criticism that the White House was moving too slowly to fight the crisis.

The president has dismissed accusations that he is slow to act for fear of upsetting China, although he told his staff last month that he did not want to alienate Beijing by criticizing his secret management of the government. initial epidemic.

Trump has not lost his temper, as he did the day before. But mixed and vague messages still reigned over the briefing.

For example, while hospitals across the country are reporting a severe shortage of supplies to treat an expected patient outbreak, Vice President Mike Pence said the government is completing a half-billion dollar order for the masks. But none of the government officials at the meeting were able to suggest when the masks would reach medical facilities, a moment of confusion that caused Trump’s frustration.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s foremost infectious disease expert, has tried not to over-promise the effectiveness or speed of the drugs that could potentially be used to treat the virus. After Trump left the briefing room, Fauci responded to a question on a Trump drug tweet by saying, “I’m not entirely sure what the president was referring to.”

Trump has also confused his use of the Defense Production Act to force US companies to make necessary medical supplies, saying that although he invoked the law this week, he has yet to need it. use to force companies to mobilize, despite the pronounced shortage offer.

Pence announced that, out of caution, he and his wife, Karen, would be tested for the virus after a member of the vice president’s staff tested positive. The result for both was negative, Pence press secretary Katie Miller tweeted Saturday evening.

Pence said the staff member, who had no close contact with the president or vice-president, was fine.

The emerging congressional bailout would be a striking intervention at a huge cost being designed with invisible speed since the financial crisis and recession of 2008-2009.

He relies on Trump’s request for Congress to “go big.”

Central now is $ 350 billion for small businesses to continue to pay. Businesses with 500 or fewer employees could get up to $ 10 million in small business loans that can be repaid to maintain paychecks.

This is in addition to a proposal for checks unique to all Americans, $ 1,200 per person, $ 2,400 for couples, cut to higher incomes.

Democrats are pushing for increased unemployment insurance eligibility for those whose jobs simply disappear.

For the industry, the GOP’s initial plan included $ 208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries, which are expected to be repaid.

The negotiators are still in the process of determining whether there will be money for the states, whose governors have asked for billions, as well as the amount that will go to hospitals and healthcare providers.

Trump acknowledged that the epidemic was hurting the family affairs of his hotels and country clubs, but said he did not know if his company would be one of many to seek government help.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

___ Bev Banks has contributed. Associated Press editors Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Alan Fram and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report. The Associated Press receives support for medical and scientific coverage from the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.