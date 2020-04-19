10-foot-high polar bear visits home of Nunavik family

A family from the Quaqtaq community in northern Nunavik woke up to a polar bear that was trying to break into their home this week.

Jeannie Angnatuk was awakened at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday by the sound of her barking dogs.

When she looked out the window, she froze.

“I could see his face, he was so huge, and I tried to run but I couldn’t.”

The ten-foot bear was on the back step, checking the skin of animals her husband had caught a few weeks ago.

It took her a few minutes to wake up her sleeping husband, Adamie Kauki. She screamed, “Atii, there is a polar bear! “(Atii means “to go” in Inuktut.)

Their five children were still asleep when the couple rushed upstairs to a balcony to spot the bear from a safe distance.

“We couldn’t open the back door because it was so close,” said Angnatuk.

Kauki shot the bear from up there. It was blizzard conditions, the kind of weather like bears.

He learned as he grew up that polar bears will kill. They wait for the hunter to be close and attack. When Kauki came out to make sure the bear was dead, he found that he was still breathing and had to shoot again.

Jeannie Angnatuk, on the left, and Adamie Kauki with their children. She is concerned that if it was day, the young children would have played outside when the bear came. (Submitted by Jeannie Angnatuk)

the nanuq, which means a polar bear in Inuktut, was larger than an average bear. Bears roam mainly in northern coastal communities and are very dangerous.

“In spring and summer, it’s when bears come more often,” said Angnatuk. “If it had been during the day, the kids would have played, so I’m so relieved that they agree.”

“Make sure your children are not alone”

The family shared the meat with neighbors in the community of around 400 people. Meat that cannot be used by people is used for dog food.

Kauki says he would like a new pair of qarlikajaaq – hunting pants sewn in fur – in leather. As a hunter, he spends a lot of time outside in winter.

Although Angnatuk grew up in Nunavik, she had never been in this situation before.

“My [older] her son killed his first bear when he was four years old in our family camp, but it was my first time a few meters from a living polar bear, “she said.

Her head was running, she said. It was hard to believe that the bear was even real.

“Since the whole incident, my four-year-old son will not leave his father. He is very aware now, as we all should be,” she said. “Always check the window if you go out. Make sure your kids aren’t alone.”