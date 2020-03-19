103-year-old Iranian woman survives coronavirus after 1,135 deaths in the country

A 103 year old woman I ran recovered from coronavirus, state media reported, the second high-risk elderly patient to have apparently recovered from infectious disease amid the country’s death toll.

The unnamed woman was treated for a week in a hospital in the northern city of Semnan, Agence France-Presse (AFP), an international news agency, reported. She was “released after recovering completely,” Navid Danayi, director of the Semnan University of Medical Sciences, the Iranian news agency IRNA, told Tuesday.

The woman has become the second elderly citizen to recover from the disease after a 91-year-old man from Kerman in southeast Iran, the report said. It was not known what type of treatment the pair received.

Monday, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran “has passed the peak of the epidemic”, but still encouraged residents to stay at home, according to state television. Since then, the death toll has been rising daily and there are fears that Iran has underreported the number of virus cases and deaths.

Iran reported 147 deaths on Wednesday – a jump of nearly 15% – bringing the total number of deaths to 1,135 in a total of 17,361 confirmed cases.

These deaths marked the largest increase in deaths in a day since Iranian authorities first recognized virus infections in mid-February.

Rouhani defended his government’s response to the epidemic in the face of widespread criticism that Iran acted too slowly and could even have covered the first cases. He told his cabinet that the government was “simple,” stating that he announced the epidemic as soon as he learned of it on February 19.

The virus has made more than 200,000 people sick and killed more than 8,000 worldwide.

For most people, it causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority are recovering.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.