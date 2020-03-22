13 cases of COVID-19 related to a curling tournament attended by doctors from all over western Canada

Thirteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 were linked to a curling tournament attended by 50 to 60 physicians from Western Canada.

The tournament was held in Edmonton March 11-14, the same day that COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Shaqib Shahab, said 11 of these cases were “front line health care workers and physicians” from Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. The other two are people connected to the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine .

Additionally, three doctors from Manitoba are isolated from their presence at the event.

Dr. Shahab noted that the event took place before there were restrictions on gatherings with less than 250 people.

He said 22 people from Saskatchewan attended the event, which means that half of those people got the virus.

“This is an astonishing reminder of the risk in rallies, even as healthcare workers,” said Dr. Shahab during a teleconference on Saturday afternoon. “Although we take every precaution at work, we are not immune to this virus in social circles.”

“The risks of this pandemic are far too real”

On Thursday, the president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, which represents physicians in Saskatchewan, confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19 at the curling tournament.

Woo, who is an orthopedic surgeon in Saskatoon, says he has been self-isolating since Tuesday morning when he first noticed symptoms. He said his appointments and surgeries were postponed.

“We communicate with the patients I was in contact with. My sincere apologies for any distress this may cause,” he wrote.

He said that his situation should be a warning to everyone.

“The risks of this pandemic are far too real. I hope my personal situation will serve as a signal that all health workers, and others, will be vigilant about their health. Everyone must take precautions and s self-monitor to detect any symptoms. “

Bonspiel Survey

Prior to the announcement of the new cases, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said that the investigation into the bonspiel event is continuing and that the province is currently collecting more details.

Hinshaw said public health should reach all of the doctors involved in the event, but did not respond directly when asked if any could still practice or interact with patients.

In a statement provided to CBC News, AHS said it had directly contacted anyone believed to be exposed to these cases, and that these people are currently being tested while in isolation.

“Again, all people exposed to a case are contacted directly by AHS. Only people contacted directly by AHS are considered exposed to any case. If you are not contacted directly by AHS, you are not considered as stated, “said the statement. “In order to protect the privacy of patients, no further details regarding the patient will be provided.”