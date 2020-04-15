1,480 municipal workers lose jobs as Halifax downsizes

The Halifax Regional Municipality is cutting nearly a third of its jobs and canceling its summer programs while the city is grappling with major shortcomings in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cities across the country are “bleeding money” and will need significant help from other levels of government to stay afloat, said Mayor Mike Savage.

“Every city faces the same challenge,” Savage said at a press conference Wednesday, hours after the city decided to extend the personal and commercial property tax deadline to June 1.

“No municipality can do it alone, and even with financial support, we are facing aggravated problems. The shortfall this year – which is inevitable – will be made worse by a reduced tax base next year due to business slowdowns and closings in 2020.. “

Mayor Mike Savage said the city is in good financial shape before the pandemic, but recovery will be slow. (CBC)

The mayor made a plea to anyone who can pay earlier to do so, stressing that property taxes account for 82% of the city’s revenues.

Halifax must pay for essential services, including police, fire and public transportation, without this income. The city is also facing the loss of public transit fares and all revenue from its municipal programs.

“I don’t want to unduly alarm anyone, but the fact is that we get our property tax money. And the rest – the remaining 18% – we no longer collect,” said Savage.

The city has announced that it has laid off – or will not hire – a total of 1,480 employees. Most of them are in the recreation department. Crossing guards and seasonal workers are also abolished.

All positions are temporary, casual and seasonal workers. Among them, 900 are layoffs, but the city says it hopes to re-hire these employees as soon as possible.

No permanent employees have been removed, but city general manager Jacques Dubé said it was possible in the future because there is no crystal ball to show what challenges are to come. .

“This is a very fluid and unprecedented budgetary challenge,” said Dubé. “We are assessing our municipal budget daily and adjustments will have to be made in the future.”

The Halifax Regional Municipality has approximately 5,000 employees in total.

The city’s move follows other municipal cuts across the country.

In British Columbia, Vancouver, Surrey and Delta have released similar layoffs to staff in early April. Saskatoon has laid off 126 casual workers, including cashiers and lifeguards. Windsor, Ont. expects to save $ 135,000 per week after dismissing 500 workers.

Halifax municipal beach lifeguards are among those who will not be rehired this summer. (CBC)

Layoffs in Halifax mean that almost all summer programs are excluded, including summer camps. Lifeguards monitoring the city’s beaches will not be rehired.

Dubé estimates that the city is working with a difference of $ 233 million, but this number assumes that the services will be operational again in September.

“It is not a scenario that we anticipated and certainly none of us,” he said.

Halifax was in a good position before the pandemic, said Savage, with a strong and rapidly growing economy. He said it helped ease the blow, but the city would still need help.

“We are not able to borrow and repay unlimited amounts of money or increase our debt,” said Savage. “There are legislative handcuffs on us.”

He added that more difficult decisions are ahead and that the recovery will be long term.