155 sailors on USS Teddy Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus, 42 percent of all Navy infections

At least 155 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19, according to Navy’s Last update.

They account for 42% of all cases among all American sailors worldwide.

The Navy has said that only about 1,500 sailors have been removed from the carrier, which has 5,000 crew members. Earlier this week, the navy brass promised that 2,700 would be ashore now.

So far, about 44% of the crew have received coronavirus tests. None of the crew members who tested positive had to be hospitalized.

The captain of the ship was discharge from office Earlier this week, after being accused of leaking a letter to the media “outside the chain of command”, he asked for help after more than 100 sailors on board tested positive for the coronavirus.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said he had removed the captain of the carrier, Captain Brett Crozier, because his letter “had caused panic on the ship” and “distorted the facts”.

“He unnecessarily sounded the alarm to the families of our sailors and our Marines without any plan to respond to these concerns,” Modley said at a press conference on Thursday. “It raised concerns about the operational safety and operational capability of this ship that could have encouraged our adversaries to seek advantage and it undermined the chain of command.”

The epidemic on board the carrier prompted him to dock in Guam last month.

Crozier wrote a letter to senior military officials, which was released to the San Francisco Chronicle and published on Tuesday.

In the letter, Crozier warned that “if we don’t act now, we won’t properly take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors”.

Modly said he didn’t mind Crozier raising the question, but “it was the way he did it”.

The crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt demonstrated their support for Crozier when it landed.

Videos show Hundreds of Navy personnel gathered on the deck of the carrier’s hangar to cheer him on as he left the ship in Guam, hours after his dismissal.

Crozier could face further disciplinary action, said the acting secretary of the navy.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded 300,000 on Saturday, with at least 8,162 deaths.

Lucas Tomlinson, Jennifer Griffin, Peter Aitken and Frank Miles of Fox News contributed to this report.