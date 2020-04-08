16 people died in Ont. nursing home before sick residents are separated from

COVID-19 besieged Ontario nursing home did not separate healthy residents or staff until 16 people died and two weeks after the home declared a respiratory epidemic, CBC learned News.

The disease claimed the lives of more than a third of residents of Pinecrest, located in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, about 150 kilometers northeast of Toronto. A note from the home administrator last month said residents had been “isolated in separate areas,” but that only happened last week.

Efforts to move people to isolated parts of the nursing home were hampered by space constraints, and private rooms only became available after the deaths of some residents with COVID-19, said a house nurse.

“This is why we currently have space. Because we have lost … residents,” said Sarah Gardiner, who has worked at Pinecrest Nursing Home for 12 years.

“But before, there really was no space to do it. It would have been impossible, I think.”

Modifications made

The establishment shelters 65 residents.

CBC News has learned that Pinecrest Nursing Home administrator Mary Carr sent an email on April 3 to residents’ staff and family members indicating that the facility had implemented changes in the past three days.

These changes included moving all residents who were sick to a section of the house to move them away from healthy residents and to mitigate any potential spread of the virus.

By April 3, the death toll in the nursing home had risen to 16. By Tuesday, 27 residents had died, as had the resident’s spouse who had volunteered at the home.

Pinecrest officials did not respond to questions from CBC News.

Pinecrest nurses greet hundreds of residents who honked their horns during the past week. (Fred Thornhill / Canadian Press)

Gardiner said she did not think that implementing stricter infection control measures earlier would have made much difference due to the logistical problems associated with trying to move healthy residents, their beds and their personal effects.

“Because of the layout of our house and the way it is set up, it would have been really difficult to facilitate so many changes when we had so many people living there, because we were full when it started” Gardiner said.

The deaths of some residents have opened private rooms where residents who have no symptoms can now reside.

“Now, unfortunately … there is more space. We have more space and more capacity to move people.”

WATCH | Nurse Sarah Gardnier explains why it was difficult to separate residents from the Pinecrest nursing home during the first coronavirus outbreak:

Sarah Gardiner, nurse at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, explains what other nursing homes can learn from Pinecrest’s failure to contain the initial spread of the new coronavirus. 4:12

“Only the curtains in between”

Pinecrest has a mix of private, semi-private and hall rooms – four people per room. Before the new infection control measures were implemented, healthy patients could have shared a room with sick patients “with only curtains in between to ensure isolation,” said Gardiner.

“It was an untenable situation.”

New isolation measures were put in place at Pinecrest on Thursday to move all healthy residents to one end and all sick residents to the other, Gardiner said.

The disease has claimed the lives of more than a third of residents of Pinecrest, located in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, about 150 kilometers northeast of Toronto (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Staff members who were sick and who recovered and returned to work were all moved to the end with sick residents. Healthy, non-sick staff had to care for healthy residents. And they were not to mix, said Gardiner.

A March 20 press release from the Haliburton, Kawartha, and Pine Ridge district health unit said that three Pinecrest residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and that a respiratory outbreak had been declared at home two days later. early.

Carr, the administrator of the house, was quoted in the statement as saying that the residents “have all been isolated in separate areas”.

But in another press release sent almost a week later, the HKPR health service said residents “were isolated as best they could in the smallest establishment.”

“Pinecrest Nursing Home faces unique challenges in an epidemic situation. Residents share rooms and there is not much extra space in the facility to isolate or separate residents and staff work assignments “, the statement said.

“Larger facilities have more ability to insulate in a separate wing or building; unlike Pinecrest.”

Virus ‘a different beast’

Stephen Oldridge, one of Pinecrest’s two treating physicians and the house’s former medical director, said that with what is now known about COVID-19, there should have been a greater attempt to separate asymptomatic residents of those who were sick.

But, he says, Pinecrest may not have acted sooner because the process of isolating patients in secure wings and rooms is not standard practice and was not necessary for most patients. diseases.

“As I said, looking back, this is not how we have had to deal with other viruses – it may be part of the problem. It is a different beast with which we are dealing.”

WATCH | Last week, Pinecrest Nursing Home doctor Stephen Oldridge spoke to Rosemary Barton of CBC to explain why COVID-19 hit the facility so hard:

“ It’s a house – we’re not designed to be a hospital, ” says Pinecrest Nursing Home doctor Stephen Oldridge, explaining why COVID-19 hit so hard and killed so many residents of the senior’s facility. from southeastern Ontario. 9:27

Ian Hanscomb, whose father Bill is a resident of Pinecrest, said that with such a small staff, it would have been a huge undertaking to move and disrupt patients.

“I can see that these staff suddenly don’t want to pick up everything and move them when they’re really trying to take care of patient care in the facility,” said Hanscomb.

Hanscomb suggested that the secondary measures taken to fight the pandemic are now part of life.

“It’s the whole disease or the virus: could we? Should we? It’s so new to all of us. And I really think the staff were in a very difficult position.”

Gardiner said containment would certainly have been easier if all residents had their own space.

But she doesn’t believe there was blatant surveillance at Pinecrest.

“I think it caught all of us off guard,” she said.

There have been confirmed cases over 600 rest homes all over Canada. And with common shared hosting in older facilities, as well as space constraints, Gardiner said she feared a repeat of what happened at Pinecrest.

She said that these nursing homes must have their outbreak control plans.

“Pinecrest is the canary in the coal mine for that. It will happen in other homes,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we are the first. So if people can learn from what has happened to us and take away something that saves others, I would be happy.”