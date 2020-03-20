$ 2 billion price tag to make national elections safe from coronavirus: study

With the coronavirus epidemic forcing states with the next presidential primaries to postpone their elections, there is a growing fear that the pandemic whichSweeping the nation and forcing many Americans to hide in their homes could have a serious impact November general elections.

A new study from Brennan Center for Justice, a non-partisan organization highlights dramatic changes in current voting practices across the country – such as universal voting by mail, ballot boxes from coast to coast and easier voter registration by line – to make voting in November safe.

But the study authors call for “implementation of this plan to start now” in order to “ensure that the pandemic does not prevent free and fair elections”.

And the plan is not cheap – with a price of around $ 2 billion.

One of the biggest costs would be sending and receiving ballots by mail – which should be covered by the U.S. The study estimates a price between $ 413 million and $ 593 million. And printing all of those extra ballots would add another $ 54 billion to $ 89 billion to the bill.

Another important element would be the construction and maintenance of ballot boxes – where voters could cast their postal ballots and avoid personal contact. The study estimates a price of up to $ 167 million. Four states – California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington – already have ballot boxes.

Improvements in the processing of ballots would also increase the cost. The survey indicates that “some jurisdictions will need to purchase resources that include signature verification technology, high-volume mail processing and sorting equipment, and high-speed ballot scanners.”

The cost is estimated between a minimum of $ 120 million and a maximum of $ 240 million. And they indicate another $ 92 million for more space for processing and storing ballots.

The study also suggests an additional $ 240 million to make in-person polling stations safer for voters, election officials and volunteers.

The Brennan Center study insisted that “state officials, lawyers and citizens should take steps to reassure citizens that the vote will be secure and to guard against ‘using Covid-19 to suppress voters or otherwise manipulate elections’.

Americans will vote for the president, control of the Senate and the House of Representatives, governorates, state legislative and executive offices, and more in the November general election.