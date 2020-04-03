2 new cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories, including one in a small community

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Northwest Territories, according to health officials, the first of which to be identified in a small community.

“These cases were confirmed quickly this evening,” said a statement from the office of the chief public health officer on Thursday.

“Once the [office] Assured that the patients were informed and that the facts were collected, the work immediately began to inform the public, “the statement said.

The cases are the third and fourth overall, and include the first outside of Yellowknife and Inuvik.

Health officials have already stated that they will not identify small communities when COVID-19 cases arise, citing patient confidentiality.

The first case involves a person who returned from a trip elsewhere in Canada on March 22. The individual continued on his way to an unidentified small community, the statement said, despite the mandatory travel restrictions put in place on March 20 requiring travelers to isolate themselves in Yellowknife. , Fort Smith, Hay River or Inuvik – communities the government calls “designated isolation centers”.

Overcrowded housing and lack of health services make small communities more vulnerable to community spread, according to health officials.

Violation of travel restrictions carries a maximum penalty of up to $ 10,000 and imprisonment for six months.

“The manner in which they were able to return to a small community and not to a designated isolation center is under investigation,” the statement said.

The individual developed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 26.

“They have remained isolated and continue to show symptoms,” the statement said. “Public health is working with the patient on the next steps.”

The press release indicates that the individual has had no contact with others since his return to the territory.

“The contact investigation is ongoing, but is expected to be minimal,” said the report.

The other new case is linked to a person who traveled to Yellowknife from Europe on March 20 and voluntarily isolated himself in an unspecified location.

The individual developed symptoms five days later, the statement said, and was tested soon after.

“The individual is doing well and is recovering at home. There is no indication that hospitalization will be necessary,” he said.

The office estimates that this person’s contacts were also minimal.

“This is because the individual did everything correctly by isolating himself immediately and limiting the risks for others,” said the press release.

N.W.T. Prime Minister Caroline Cochrane and Dr. Kami Kandola, the Chief Public Health Officer for the Northwest Territories, will respond to calls to the public on CBC’s The Trailbreaker tomorrow morning at 7:00 am Call 1-800-661-0708 or (867) 920-5444 in Yellowknife.