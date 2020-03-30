2020 campaign frozen while rules on coronaviruses are maintained

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump extended national reach coronavirus social distancing guidelines until April 30, citing the possibility that 200,000 Americans could die from the pandemic that has largely shut down everyday life while people stay home from work, school and commitments to try to slow the spread of the disease.

The overthrow by the president, who had previously said he hoped the US economy could restart by Easter and continues to press for the social distancing guidelines to be lifted as soon as possible, is a reality confirming that A return to business as usual is not imminent for the American people – or the presidential campaign of 2020.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

Just as the daily lives of Americans have been turned upside down, so has the presidential election season. There are no noisy Trump rallies. States continue to postpone their primary presidential elections one by one, putting the Democratic presidential nomination contest on hold for the time being. The most prominent Democrat in the country is not the likely Democratic presidential candidate, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose daily press briefings have become a staple of T.V.

And this likely Democrat candidate – former Vice President Joe Biden – is doing a combination of television interviews, live briefings and now a podcast to try to break through.

TRUMP BLASTS REPORTER TO CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: “DON’T THREAT, BE PLEASANT”

Biden spoke to Americans in personal terms in a recent interview, recalling his own family tragedies as he discussed how families can cope with the losses during this crisis.

“I lost a few children, I lost a woman and it’s incredibly difficult to live with, and it’s more difficult to live with when you haven’t had the opportunity to be with the person while she is dying, “Biden said in response to a grim question from CNN’s Anderson Cooper last week about what people should do if they cannot attend the funeral of a loved one due to the coronavirus.

“My deceased wife – I couldn’t do that … I couldn’t be there,” Biden continued, visibly choking as he spoke from the home studio built to allow him to give interviews and make speeches without exposing himself to the dangerous virus. “… Seek help afterwards. Seek help to talk to people who have gone through it so they know, they know, they can tell you that you can get through. “

Biden also holds its own information sessions on the coronavirus pandemic which are broadcast online and, according to NBC News, by launching a podcast to bring “a voice of clarity in times of uncertainty”.

Meanwhile, Trump is still Trump. He gets tangled up with journalists. He tweets. He gave a fiery interview Monday morning “Fox & Friends.”

But Democratic governors and legislators who criticize the federal government’s response to the pandemic have largely replaced “sleepy Joe” – as Trump calls him Biden – as the subject of the president’s online barbels. In Trump’s appearance on Monday morning on “Fox & Friends,” the only explicit mention of the 2020 campaign was a discussion of whether Cuomo, whose handling of the pandemic has been widely applauded, would make a better Democratic candidate than Biden. (Trump said Cuomo would indeed be better.)

A NEW REPORT FROM THE HOUSE INDICATES REHABILITATION WITH REGARD TO REMOTE VOTING DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Most of the President’s attacks on Monday morning were directed against the Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., For his criticism of the administration’s response to the coronavirus.

“It’s a sad thing. Look, he’s a sick puppy in my opinion,” Trump said of the Pelosi critics before touting his decision to stop travel from China to the United States in January. “It is a horrible thing to say, especially when I was myself … I arrested people very, very infected, very, very sick, thousands coming from China much earlier than we know thought … And I stopped everyone. We stopped it was cold. It had never been done before. “

And Trump beards Much of the media now takes place in the context of White House coronavirus task force briefings rather than busy campaign rallies.

TRUMP SAYS ACCORDING TO CORONAVIRUS DEATH RATE IN 2 WEEKS AND EXTENDS SOCIAL DISTRIBUTION GUIDELINES UNTIL APRIL 30

“Why don’t you act a little more positively? He’s always trying to catch you, have you, have you,” Trump said during his coronavirus briefing on Sunday evening in response to a question from a reporter. from PBS News on Trump’s past. Comments to Fox News on New York requests or fans. Trump categorically denied saying he did not think there was a need for 30,000 fans there, although he did in fact say he doubted these figures for “certain areas”. Trump challenged the reporter to be more positive.

“And you know what? That’s why no one trusts the media“, Continued Trump.

The three main presidential campaigns – that of Trump, that of Biden, and that of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders – continue to operate, with campaign staff working from a distance. Their social media accounts launched attacks against the other candidates. They all solicit donations online. And Democratic candidates, who don’t have the daily bullying pulpit of the White House Coronavirus task force briefings, have worked to organize digital campaign events in one form or another.

But the election that was supposed to catch the news cycle after Trump’s impeachment trial was concluded and not let go until November was completely overshadowed by 24-hour coverage of a global pandemic.

Contact and selfie lines and retail politics are gone. Much like the live audience of presidential debates whose exasperated applause or moans provide instant feedback on who wins – the most recent Democratic presidential debate between Biden and Sanders took place in a sterile CNN studio in Washington, DC rather than in a large auditorium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the extension of the White House social distancing guidelines until April, it seems less and less likely that there will be a Democratic presidential debate next month. Biden said last week that his “goal is to this crisis now. I no longer thought of other debates. I think we have had enough debate. I think we should continue. “

The election is still in progress. Finally, there will be a Democratic presidential candidate. The parties will likely still hold their agreements in one form or another, although there is still an important possibility that they will have to make major logistical changes if the coronavirus threat still persists during the summer.

But, for now, with a potentially deadly toll feared by the pandemic of just under five times With the number of American soldiers killed in action during the Vietnam War, the presidential election has been relegated to the background.

Gregg Re of Fox News contributed to this report.