2020 Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament: Matches, Players Learn More

The 2020 Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament will determine which team receives an automatic bid for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is expected to start on March 9 and end until March 14. The first round of matches takes place on the campus of the highest ranked school. The quarterfinals of the championship are scheduled to take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Each of the 12 conference teams participated in the tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BASKETBALL COLLEGE COVERAGE

Here is the calendar of the MAC tournament.

MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND

Akron # 8 vs. Toledo # 9 (7 p.m. ET)

# 5 Western Michigan vs # 12 Bowling Green (7 p.m. ET)

7th east of Michigan vs 10th north of Illinois (7 p.m. ET)

Buffalo # 6 vs. Miami # 11 (OH) (5 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – QUARTERLY FINALS

No. 1 in central Michigan against the winner of the first round (noon ET)

# 4 Ohio vs first round winner

State of balloon n ° 2 vs winner of the first round

# 3 Kent State vs first round winner

MARCH 13 – Semi-finals

Quarter final winner vs Quarter final winner

Quarter final winner vs Quarter final winner

MARCH 14 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winner vs Semifinal winner

**

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

MICAELA KELLY, CENTRAL MICHIGAN: Micaela Kelly was the best mid-American conference scorer during the 2019-20 regular season. She averaged 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

OSHLYNN BROWN, BALL STATE: Oshlynn Brown helped Ball State achieve the second best record in the Mid-American Conference. She averaged 14 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

ASIAH DINGLE, KENT STATE: Asiah Dingle was one of Kent State’s best players. The second-year goalkeeper for the Golden Flashes averaged 13 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

ERICA JOHNSON, OHIO: Erica Johnson was one of the best mid-American Conference scorers and rebounds during the regular season. She averaged 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

JORDAN WALKER, WESTERN MICHIGAN: Jordan Walker averaged 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds during the season. She played in 29 games during the regular season.

**

CHAMPION 2019

Buffalo won the MAC title in 2019. The Bulls beat Ohio, 77-61. Cierra Dillard was named MVP of the tournament.