2020 West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament: Match Ups, Players to Know, and More

2020 West Coast Conference The Men’s Basketball Tournament will determine the teams that will automatically bid to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament starting March 17.

The first round of the tournament will begin on March 5 and will run until March 10 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Each of the 10 teams in the conference will hold a tournament.

This is the West Coast tournament schedule.

March 5-First round

No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego (9:00 pm ET)

7th Santa Clara vs 10th Portland (11pm)

March 6-Round 2

5th place San Francisco vs. 1st round winner (9:00 pm ET)

No. 6 Pepperdine vs. First Round Winner (11 p.m. ET)

March 7-quarter

No. 4 Pacific vs. Second Round Winner (10 pm ET)

3rd Place Saint Mary vs. 2nd Round Winner (12:00 am)

March 9-Semifinal

No.1 Gonzaga vs Quarterfinals (9:00 pm ET)

No. 2 BYU vs. Quarterfinals (11:30 pm)

March 10-Championship

Semifinals vs. Semifinals (9:00 PM ET)

West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Championship History

5 players you need to know

Gonzaga’s Philippe Petrusev: Gonzaga University sophomore Philip Petrusev was named the Player of the Year with an average of 18.5 points per game and 7.6 rebounds after leading the Bulldog this year. He ranks among the top 30 Division I national leaders in field goal rates, free throws and free throw attempts. Serbian Native is the first junior student to win the WCC Player of the Year award since 1981.

JAHLIL TRIPP, Pacific: Jahlil Tripp, Senior at Pacific University, won the Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in overall and conference play rebounds at 8.75 and 9.50, respectively. He averaged 15.8 points, 1.5 steals and 2 assists per game.

Jake Toolson, view: After playing an impressive season at the Cougars, BYU senior Jake Toulson was named Newcomer of the Year, earning an average of 15.9 points in .481 fire with 3.98 assists. He is also leading the meeting with three pointers this season. He previously played in Utah Valley and was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Jordan Ford, St. MarysA: Jordan Ford has won the first team-wide conference honors with a performance with Gales. He averaged 21.2 points and 3 rebounds per game during the season.

COLBEY ROSS, PepperdineA: Colby Ross has won the honor of all conferences. The junior guard averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists were Waves.

2019 champion

St. Mary will end the bulldog’s latest game by losing 60-47 in 2019. Jordan Hunter has been named MVP.