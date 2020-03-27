21-year-old Nashville woman regrets coronavirus video after falling ill herself: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Coronavirus was something that happened to other people, a 21-year-old Nashville, Tennessee, a woman said online recently.

Two days later, Ireland Tate learned that she was wrong after testing positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Now she is quarantined in her parents’ house with painful symptoms and urge other young adults to take the viral threat seriously.

A TENNESSEE MAN WITH CORONAVIRUS DESCRIBES LIFE AS A “ZERO PATIENT”

“While it may not affect you, you could affect someone’s grandmother or grandfather or aunt or uncle or sister,” said Tate, according to FOX 17 of Nashville.

Previously, Tate had mocked the idea of ​​social distancing online – staying at least six feet from others to avoid catching the virus or spreading it as an asymptomatic carrier.

“So I’m aware that we’re supposed to quarantine ourselves and take our social distance to keep everyone safe. Cool. I understand, Tate said in a video.” I just don’t think I’m going to catch the virus.”

In a later video, she described the effects of the disease.

“I feel like someone is sitting on my chest at all times. It’s really difficult to breathe. I coughed until my throat was bleeding, ”said Tate later, according to FOX 17.

Tate said she believed she had caught the virus after hanging out with a group of friends who intended to defy city directives against group rallies.

On Wednesday, Tennessee had 224 confirmed cases of coronavirus involving adults between the ages of 21 and 30, the station reported.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Dr. James Hildreth, president of Meharry Medical College, which is part of the city’s coronavirus task force, said that Tate’s case should be a warning sign for others.

“There are still those who only believe that the virus affects those who are elderly and with underlying conditions,” Hildreth told FOX 17. “This is clearly not the case.”

Click here for more FOX 17 Nashville.