25% of US coronavirus tests occur in New York, says Cuomo

About 25% of the country’s tests for new coronavirus took place in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, adding that the number of new cases in the state had exceeded 20,000. He said 5,707 new cases had been confirmed overnight and that, in total, the state had tested 78,289 people.

“In 10 days, we went from 1,000 to 16,000 tests per day,” he said at the press conference. “That’s more than any other US state tests – it’s more per capita than South Korea, which was the gold standard in the tests – they were doing 20,000 a day on a much larger population, about double the people of New York. “

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

Cuomo said the number of positive cases from the state was higher “because we are doing more testing”.

“Many will understand it, but few will be in serious danger,” Cuomo said of the virus.

So far, New York has killed at least 157 people across the state.

Officials later said that about 600 patients in the state were currently in intensive care.

Cuomo also said supplies such as masks and gowns have become available and will be supplied to hospitals currently experiencing a shortage.

“We managed to get more and today we can bring masks to everyone who needs it and dresses,” said Cuomo, adding that it would depend on the federal government – which he wanted to congratulate on his help. – end ad hoc tenders between states for supplies to ensure supplies continue to be available.

At the same press conference, Cuomo said he was ordering hospitals to increase their capacity by 50% to accommodate more patients and beds. He also said that about 30,000 retired health professionals had already responded to calls from authorities to assist in the response to COVID-19.