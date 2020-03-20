25th Anniversary of Oklahoma City Bombing Reduces Fear of Viruses

Next month’s commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing went from a live event to a pre-recorded program due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will offer the one-hour television program recorded at 9:00 am on April 19 at state stations. It will include traditional reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the 1995 bombing and 168 seconds of silence.

“Although this is a very difficult decision, we are going through a very difficult time as a country,” said Kari Watkins, executive director of the museum. “And so it is our role to stop the spread and find out how many people can gather on the site.”

The museum is looking for ways to allow families to decorate the field of empty chairs – 168 empty chairs handcrafted from glass, bronze and stone to represent those who lost their lives – without having too many people on the site at one time that public health concerns have limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.

On Sunday, the museum was closed but its memorial grounds remained open, according to The oklahoman.

“What breaks our hearts the most is that over the course of the week, we know that we cannot muster the crowds that normally come to this remembrance ceremony,” said Watkins. “It makes April 19 impossible, as we know.”

Organizers have spent months planning ways to remember the dead, according to Oklahoma City. FOX 23. But like most of the United States, Oklahoma has seen its plans radically changed in recent weeks because of the virus.

The museum’s local media partners have agreed to broadcast the ceremony on their television channels, websites and social networks.

“As you can imagine, April 19, 2020 will be unlike any other remembrance ceremony we have had in the past,” added the museum.

Performances by the Oklahoma City Repertory Theater, the Canterbury Voices of Oklahoma City, and a performance of the Oklahoma City ballet of a ballet choreographed to songs by country singer Vince Gill, have all been postponed.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is also postponed until the fall, according to the museum.

The museum and memorial site are located on the site of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building, where a truck bombing also injured nearly 700 people as it destroyed a third of the structure.

One man convicted of the attack was executed on June 11, 2001, while another was sentenced to life in prison without parole. A third accused was released from prison in 2006 after serving 11 years behind bars for his role.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.