2Canadian insurance company suspends compensation for coronavirus-related travel cancellations

Two major Canadian travel insurance companies (“Manulife” and “TuGo”) will no longer cover “new customers” who need to cancel their travel due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Usually, travelers with travel cancellation insurance will be entitled to a refund if issued by Ottawa after booking the trip. Coronavirus-related recommendations To avoid unnecessary trips to the destination.

However, customers with a Manulife or TuGo will no longer be eligible for this type of coverage. The two companies have warned that the coronavirus is now a “known” issue and is no longer being canceled. This is because they are designed for unexpected accidents.

Travel insurance broker Martin Firestone says other companies will do the same to avoid the enormous costs that can arise as the coronavirus spreads worldwide.

“They are opening up millions of dollars in claims they have to pay unless they do this,” said Travel Secure in Toronto. “If this explodes into a pandemic, all these countries [no] Optional travel list. “

Industry expert Martin Firestone says travel insurance companies believe they will end compensation for coronavirus-related cancellations for potential costs. (Ammer Haril / AP)

TuGo changes took effect on Wednesday for policies purchased after that date.

“We have identified COVID-19 (the coronavirus) as a known situation,” spokeswoman Melissa Khan said in an email. “It means that it is no longer considered a sudden and unexpected thing because it is a global health problem.”

Manulife did not respond to a request for comment in time for the release of this story. However, an internal memo obtained by CBC News states the new policy.

According to memos, from Friday, customers who purchased Manulife Travel Insurance will see changes in destinations for cruises to avoid Coronavirus-affected countries, such as travel advisories and cancellations of travel due to travel changes. You will not be refunded for travel changes.

This memo indicates that anyone who has purchased the “Cancel for any reason” (CFAR) option can be compensated if they cancel their trip.

CFAR options are offered at an extra charge and typically cover up to 75% of canceled trips.

No longer unexpected

The federal government has issued a coronavirus-related recommendation. China, Iran, Northern Italy And Part of Korea.

The list may grow as the coronavirus spreads, but neither Manulife nor TuGo covers new customers who book travel to destinations that are added to the government list.

According to industry expert Will McCarrell, cancellation insurance covers sudden, unexpected events such as illness or the inability to travel. He said companies that have canceled the coronavirus cancellation think that it no longer falls into that category.

“They seem to say,” Hey, I know about it, “said McClair, executive director of the Canadian Travel Health Insurance Association.

“We just saw [the virus] It should be something we can all expect to see spreading from country to country, and consequently that it may spread to other countries. “

Firestone advises travelers who have not yet purchased insurance and plan to travel during the Coronavirus outbreak, as other providers expect to change their cancellation scope.

“I think they will all get on the bandwagon.”

While some travelers may find the new development unfair, Firestone points out that travel insurance is designed to cover strange accidents.

“It changed the odds,” he said. “Everyone is working on these types of loss rates and they have all been kicked out of the window.”

Meanhwile, with the reversal of the trend, Air Transat announced A new policy that actually extends traveler coverage during the Coronavirus outbreak. According to the company’s website, passengers can book vacation packages for flights or day trips from March 4 to 31 and change them for free at a later date.