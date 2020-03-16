3 more people die from COVID-19 in British Columbia when the number of cases in the province exceeds 100

Three other people died from COVID-19 in British Columbia. In recent days, provincial officials said Monday, all linked to the same North Vancouver nursing home that reported the first coronavirus-related death in Canada.

Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of pandemic-related deaths in the country to four. All of the deaths were due to an outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver, British Columbia, which first sickened a group of residents and employees earlier this month.

Henry, the provincial health worker, also said that an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in British Columbia. since Saturday. The new cases bring the total for British Columbia to 103.

“It has been a tough weekend and a weekend of change as we watch what’s going on,” said Henry, speaking of Victoria on Monday. “The situation is getting worse around us, and here in British Columbia too.”

Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver, British Columbia is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

According to Henry, six patients are hospitalized in acute care, while the others are in stable condition and isolated at home. Five people have fully recovered, although Henry said there were “many more” whose symptoms disappeared. Test results are necessary to positively confirm full recoveries.

The new cases have been discovered in the Fraser Health, Vancouver Coastal Health, Interior Health and Island Health regions.

The province’s top doctor said at least four of the latest cases are linked to a dental conference in Vancouver March 6 and 7, which was attended by nearly 15,000 people. A case has already been confirmed by a conference participant last week.

The health official said anyone who attended the conference “must isolate themselves immediately”.

Provincial and federal officials rush to slow spread

The surge in cases comes as provincial and federal health officials each take some of the most radical steps to date in Canada’s fight against the global coronavirus pandemic, moving to prepare hospitals for the influx of patients, urging the public to cancel large gatherings and, nationally, close the country’s borders to most non-residents.

BEFORE CHRIST. Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Monday that all hospitals in the province will transition to an intervention phase in the event of an epidemic, which means that all scheduled non-emergency surgery will be postponed. Canceling elective surgery, Dix said, will free up “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds” of hospital beds as the healthcare system prepares for more patients – what he said that the government considers necessary in the long term, even though there are currently only six COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

“We don’t take it lightly, but we think … that we need to prepare our hospitals,” said Dix, speaking alongside Henry in Victoria on Monday.

BEFORE CHRIST. Provincial health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks to media in Vancouver on Friday. (Maggie MacPherson / CBC)

Henry said the province is also now asking British Columbians to cancel gatherings of 50 or more people. The directive is an update from Friday’s council to cancel the meeting with more than 250 people, while health officials are pushing for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 cases cover all regional health authorities in the province. The first virus-related death on March 8 was in a man in his 40s who had pre-existing health conditions.

Henry said Monday that he had no details on the three additional deaths.

The social landscape in British Columbia changed over the weekend as officials and residents tried to encourage social distancing, a public health practice of avoiding crowds and large gatherings that can slow the transmission of a virus. Health officials across the country have said that remoteness will ease the burden on the health care system over time – an intervention known as “flattening the curve”.

Prior to the provincial update on Monday, the federal government announced the closure of borders to non-citizens and non-permanent residents of Canada – except airline personnel, diplomats, immediate family members of citizens and permanent residents as well as travelers from the United States. States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the US border remains open “for the time being” because the integration of the economies of the two countries is “very special”, and the US exception will be something that will continue to be discussed in the next days.

Dix said on Monday that provincial officials “remain concerned” that visitors to Washington State may still be allowed to enter British Columbia, given the severity of the epidemic in the United States.

“We are convinced that visitors from the United States do not come to British Columbia,” said Dix. “Do not come.”

If you have a story related to COVID-19 that we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at [email protected].