3 promising potential coronavirus vaccines in first tests

The global race is now on for doctors and scientists vaccine for the coronavirus.

Three potential COVID-19 vaccines progress rapidly in early detection tests in volunteers China and America, but there is still a long way to go to prove whether they will really work.

China CanSino Biologics begins the second phase of testing its vaccine candidate, Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology said Tuesday.

In the United States, a shot by the National health institutes and Moderna Inc. is not far behind. The first person to receive the experimental vaccine last month returned Tuesday to a Seattle clinic for a second dose.

Dr. NIH, Chief of Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci told The Associated Press that there were “no red flags” yet and hoped that the next larger phase of testing could begin around June.

A third candidate, from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, began giving experimental injections for first-stage safety testing last week in the United States and hopes to expand his studies to China.

The first tests focus on safety and researchers in both countries try different doses of different types of shots.

But moving on to the second phase is a crucial step that allows vaccines to be tested in many more people for signs that they are protecting against infection.

Last week, CanSino released a report showing that it aimed to recruit 500 people for this next study, comparing two doses of the vaccine to sham injections.

Looking ahead, Fauci said that if the new coronavirus continues to circulate fairly widely during the summer and fall, it may be possible to complete larger studies a little earlier than the 12 to 18 months he had originally planned – perhaps towards “the mid or late winter of next season. “

“Let me say this caveat: it assumes it’s effective. You see, it’s the big” if, “said Fauci.” It has to be effective and safe. “

A vaccine is the gateway to the new normal across the planet.

Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, also said the U.S. does not yet have the critical test and trace procedures necessary to begin reopening the U.S. economy, adding a dose of caution to the increasingly optimistic projections of the White House.

“We have to put in place something effective and we can count on, and we are not there yet,” Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press.

In parts of Europe where infections and deaths began to stabilize, the process was already underway. Certain businesses and industries have been allowed to reopen a calibrated effort by politicians to balance the public health and economic well-being of their country.

Authorities also warned at a press conference in China that vaccine studies must be done properly.

“Although we are in an emergency, we cannot lower the standards of safety and efficacy in vaccine reviews,” said Wang Junzhi, a Chinese biopharmaceutical expert. “The public pays great attention.”

the World Health Organization this week has counted more than five dozen other vaccine candidates in the early stages of development going on around the world. Many research groups are joining forces to speed up the work; in an announcement Tuesday, the vaccine giants Sanofi and GSK became the last to partner with a candidate.

On the WHO list, there are a wide variety of ways to make vaccines – so if one approach doesn’t work, I hope another will.

CanSino’s vaccine is based on a genetically modified vaccine that he created to guard against Ebola. The main American candidates use a different approach, made from copies of a piece of the genetic code of the coronavirus.

