$ 300 million in ExxonMobil oil revenues remain unresolved after controversial Guyana election remains undecided

Prosperity hovered over Guyana, a small country in South America, after the discovery of ExxonMobil eight billion barrels of oil offshore at the end of last year, but a controversial election left the $ 300 million in revenue expected without a sworn in president to control it more than a week after voters voted.

Guyana Chief Justice Roxanne George began hearing the case on Tuesday, which will determine whether the country’s electoral commission will be mandated to count the votes of more than half of the polling stations in an area known as region four. Opposition leaders decried electoral fraud and inflated incorrect tabulations to tip the scales in favor of serving President David Granger, whose supporters are mainly African descendants who were brought to Guyana as slaves while he it was a British colony.

Racial tensions between Granger’s APNU + AFC coalition and the opposing Progressive People’s Party (PPP), supported mainly by Guyanese of Indian descent from India who were brought to Guyana as indentured servants, continued to stir, leading to riots and violent demonstrations, even internationally. entities, including the United States Department of State, have asked Granger not to assume the presidency for a consecutive term and to wait for a recount of voters.

PPP presidential candidate Irfaan Ali, a 40-year-old former housing minister who was also put to the test as questions about his degrees swirled, said he was confident of the victory.

“We call on President Granger to avoid a government transition that we believe would be unconstitutional as it would be based on a tabulation process that lacked credibility and transparency,” the United States said in a joint statement with the heads of the British and Canadian governments. High commissions. “A fair and free process is vital for the maintenance and strengthening of democracy in Guyana.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also met with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday to discuss the smooth transition of power in Guyana.

In late February, Guyana sent its first cargo of one million barrels of oil to markets in Asia and the United States as part of a production-sharing agreement.

Authorities say Guyana will earn $ 300 million this year, but that figure will drop to $ 5 billion by 2025 when crude oil from a third oil field begins to flow. Foreign direct investment from petroleum activities is around $ 1 billion.

Under the agreement with Exxon, the nation of less than a million inhabitants receives a royalty of 2% and 50% of sales after the consortium has recovered its investment on each shipment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.