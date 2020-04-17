33 TTC bus drivers quit their jobs due to concerns about COVID-19

On Wednesday evening, thirty-three TTC bus drivers left work because they wanted more personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect them from the new coronavirus.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in a statement on Wednesday that bus drivers had refused to work in his Queensway division due to concerns about workplace safety.

The Ontario Ministry of Labor is investigating and will determine if the circumstances qualify for a work refusal under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, he said.

John Di Nino, President of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Canada, said that bus drivers had invoked their right to refuse to work under the law because they were deeply concerned for their health.

“We are asking for PPE which is not limited to gloves only. We have been asking for masks since the end of January to prepare ourselves. We are in mid-April, but the TTC refuses to offer masks to their operators,” said Di Nino.

Claudio Cappadocia, a member of the board of directors of ATU 113, recorded this video of the demonstration and shared it on Facebook:

Green said five bus drivers from TTC’s Wilson division refused to work for the same reasons earlier on Wednesday, but the ministry said the circumstances did not meet the conditions for a refusal to work.

According to Green, the department decided that the TTC had put in place measures to protect its workers from COVID-19.

“The TTC considers the health and safety of employees to be of paramount importance,” said Green.

“In making his observation, the inspector of the ministry cited the numerous protective measures of the TTC as the barricade bus operators in plexiglass can close, the blocking of seats immediately behind the operator, the use of boarding doors rear and a foldable barricade, which all provide the operator with a physical distance, “he added.

“This conclusion was also cited: the provision of protective equipment such as disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes and a hand sanitizer to each operator.”

According to Green, the TTC has started sourcing and manufacturing washable and reusable masks, and this fact has been noted by the ministry.

These masks will be optional and will be given to drivers in batches of three to five each over the next two weeks, he added.

“Operators are currently free to wear masks if they wish,” said Green.

At the end of January, the TTC started cleaning its vehicles, including the “operator areas”, several times a day.

But Di Nino said that members of ATU Local 113, which represents TTC operators, don’t think the measures go far enough.

“A family member approached me crying and saying,” Look, I can’t go home at night. I have not held my child in my arms for two months because I am afraid of infecting my family. These are very compelling stories and concerns, “he said.

Di Nino said the union would like all personal protective equipment, including the use of masks, to be made mandatory for all operators.

The union says preliminary discussions have taken place between Local 113 and the TTC.