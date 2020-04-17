34-year-old “ brilliant ” scientist applauded for helping to conduct coronavirus vaccine trials

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

Kizzmekia Corbett, 34, proud Christian and was born in a small town of North Carolina, led a team of scientists working 24 hours a day at National health institutes (NIH) for an experience vaccine against the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, his team made a breakthrough.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

It was time for a key test. If the vaccine boosts the immune system, the samples in a laboratory box – blood taken from immune mice – would change color.

The minutes passed and finally the samples started to turn blue.

“Especially in times like this, everyone is in a hurry,” said Corbett, an NIH researcher who leads the development of the vaccine.

When his team reported the positive results, “it was absolutely amazing.”

His team has already started first-stage clinical trials of a vaccineaccording to The New York Times.

COVID-19 trials began in Seattle in March, and according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, in “record speed” – only two months.

The vaccine could be ready for patients from early to mid-2021, if it works.

The new coronavirus is dotted with a protein called “tip” that lets the virus burrow into human cells. Block this protein and people will not be infected. This makes the “spike” the target of most vaccine research.

Not so long ago, scientists should have grown the virus itself to create a vaccine. NIH uses a new method that skips this step. Instead, the researchers copy the section of the genetic code of the virus that contains the instructions for cells to create cutting-edge protein and allow the body to become a mini-factory.

Inject a vaccine containing this code, called messenger RNA or mRNA, and people’s cells produce a harmless advanced protein. Their immune system spots the foreign protein and makes antibodies to attack it. The body would then be prepared to react quickly if the real virus ever came.

Corbett’s team had a head start. Because they had spent years trying to develop a vaccine against Seas, a cousin of the new virus, they knew how to make advanced proteins stable enough for vaccination, and sent this key ingredient to Moderna Inc. to prepare doses.

How to say that it is a good candidate to test in people?

Corbett’s team has grown state-of-the-art protein – much of it – and stored it frozen in vials. Then, with the first doses of research vaccine that Moderna dubbed “mRNA-1273”, the NIH researchers immunized dozens of mice. A few days later, they started taking blood samples to check if the mice were making antibodies against this very important peak protein. A first test: Mix the samples of mice with the thawed peak protein and various trackers causing the color, and if antibodies are present, they bind to the protein and shine.

Corbett says work couldn’t have gone so quickly without years of laboratory testing of a possible MERS vaccine that works the same way.

“I think about it a lot, how many little experimental questions we didn’t have to collaborate on” this time, she said. When she saw the first promising mouse tests, “I felt like there was a start to this whole full circle coming.”

She has long been considered a superstar scientist.

Corbett was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Maryland in Baltimore County, where she majored in biology and sociology.

She obtained a doctorate from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill in 2014 and joined the NIH’s Vaccine Research Center as a postdoctoral fellow the same year.

“She is brilliant and does this complicated work and yet, in a way, it is also this person who manages to remember everyone’s birthday. She is really great at bringing together groups of people with different skills and understand the value and contributions of each in ways that truly maximize the scientific impact, ”said Andrew Ward, professor at Scripps Research who is part of the Corbett team. NBC News.

His work seemed to be on the cards, according to his family.

His mother Rhonda Brooks said NBC News that her daughter was a very curious and questioning girl, “always like a little detective”.

“I would say that my role as a scientist really concerns my passion and my goal for the world and to give back to the world”, Corbett said.

