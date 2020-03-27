4 passengers die on a stranded cruise ship carrying 247 Canadians

Four passengers died on a Holland America Line cruise ship currently sailing off the coast of Panama. Many other passengers on the ship, the Zaandam, have flu-like symptoms and two have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 247 Canadians are among the 1,243 passengers on the Zaandam, which also carries 586 crew members.

Holland America – which announced for the first time that some of its passengers had become ill with “flu-like symptoms” last Sunday – has since reported that 138 passengers and crew on board have sought medical attention.

“Holland America Line can confirm that four older passengers have died in Zaandam,” the cruise line said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

The cruise line did not provide a cause of death for the four passengers, but said the ship had tested a number of patients for COVID-19 on Thursday, with two people testing positive.

Passenger Norma Kirkham of Victoria said that the captain of the ship had announced the death.

“We have just received very sad news. Four guests died: one overnight, two yesterday and one the day before. It hit us very hard,” said Kirkham, 63. “This is shocking news that is just beginning to flow.”

Kirkham’s husband, 68, David, said he believed the deaths were related to COVID-19.

“It really shows how deadly this disease is,” he said. “It is quite possible that others will die.”

The Zaandam, which was cruising in South America, had originally planned to moor 10 days ago in Punta Arenas, Chile, to allow passengers to return home in the midst of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the country has refused to allow passengers to disembark, and the ship now hopes to secure passage through the Panama Canal to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida by the end of the month.

Panama has currently closed its borders following the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China but has since spread around the world.

“The plan for the two ships is being finalized,” said Holland America.

David Kirkham is concerned that the ship may not be able to pass through the canal or find a place to dock now that there are passengers on board confirmed to have a coronavirus.

“Who will take us?” he said. “We don’t know where we’ll end up.”

Holland America has announced plans to transfer healthy passengers to its sister ship, the Rotterdam, which is currently with the Zaandam. Priority will be given to passengers over 70 who have an interior cabin, the company said.

All guests who are currently ill and all crew members will remain on board the Zaandam.