$ 40 billion LNG project cuts hundreds of workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in British Columbia labor camps

The largest private investment infrastructure project in Canadian history is downsizing as it attempts to prevent COVID-19 infections from gaining ground in labor camps in northwestern Ontario. British Columbia.

LNG Canada says it is sending home half of its workforce thanks to the company’s $ 40 billion export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.

The company’s decision to fire about 750 people and repatriate them across the country is made by “abundance of caution,” said Susannah Pierce, director of corporate affairs.

It is just one of many megaprojects in the province that are trying to manage the safety of more than 1,000 industrial workers living in tight neighborhoods far from home.

Crossroads Lodge, a worker accommodation facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, was built to accommodate over 600 LNG Canada workers. (Matt Allen / CBC)

Pierce added that there could be further downsizing, reducing staff to “critical levels” with only essential workers remaining to ensure site security and environmental monitoring.

After federal and provincial authorities banned large gatherings, some workers and local officials expressed concern about the large number of people living in tight quarters in workers’ housing.

LNG Canada said it could not confirm exactly how many people worked and lived in the three project labor camps, but Kitimat mayor Phil Germuth told CBC News that approximately 1,500 workers were on site. .

Could be cut to essential workers only

“We are worried, like everyone else, but it is not a panic situation,” said Germuth the day before LNG Canada’s downsizing was announced.

He believes that the camp’s preventive measures are adequate.

“Everyone is doing their best to make things as smooth as possible and hope for the best. But that can change in a matter of minutes,” he said.

Workers arriving from across the country live, exercise and eat together in hotel-style camps that include a movie theater, gymnasiums and 24-hour cafeterias.

A worker fixes a fence near the proposed LNG site in Kitimat, British Columbia, in this 2018 archive photo. (CBC)

Prior to Monday evening’s announcement, LNG Canada said it was working closely with Northern Health to reduce the risks of COVID-19 there.

The company said the workers’ facilities have introduced additional sanitation, mandatory hand washing and a limitation on the number of workers who can enter the dining room at the same time.

Many of these workers are now returning home.

For those who remain, LNG Canada says that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will be treated in on-site health facilities and may be quarantined in the camp.

Camps can isolate workers if necessary

Coastal GasLink, the company that is building the $ 6.6 billion pipeline that will supply LNG Canada, is also downsizing.

Company officials say their work traditionally slows down during this time of year during the spring breakup, but concerns about COVID-19 are also in the mix.

They say that they will mainly rely on local workers, in small teams working on large areas, to carry out essential work.

In February, 1,100 people were cleaning up a road for a pipeline through northern British Columbia, and many were living in worker accommodation camps.

Coastal GasLink said doctors are monitoring its employees and medical experts under private contract are on standby.

Site C camp is still open

Meanwhile, in the northeast of the province, approximately 1,000 workers were living in a BC Hydro Site C construction project camp.

Site C spokesperson Dave Conway said Monday that Two Rivers Lodge near Fort St. John had closed its gym and theater and doubled its sanitation practices.

Conway said the lodge had its own health care staff, facilities and equipment – including test kits and medical supplies.

Housing for workers at the BC Hydro Site C project has been built to accommodate more than 2,000 workers in the Fort St John area. (BC Hydro)

“The camp has the ability to comfortably isolate all workers who are awaiting test results or who may be positive for COVID-19,” said Conway earlier this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, in a written statement, BC Hydro said the project would only continue with essential work to help reduce the number of workers staying in the workers’ lodge.

According to BC Hydro, 4,330 workers were employed in the northern megaproject in December 2019 – most of them from outside of the city.