49ers Arik Armstead says he didn’t expect the team to trade DeForest Buckner

San Francisco 49ers Defensive lineman Arik Armstead admitted on Thursday that he was shocked when he learned that the team had traded DeForest Buckner at Indianapolis Colts.

Armstead explained on KNBR 680 he had no idea that the team was looking to trade Buckner and that it was a “shock” to him when he heard about it. The 49ers traded Buckner for the Colts for a first-round pick.

“It was a shock. You know, I was confused and I didn’t really expect it, ”said Armstead. “Super excited and happy for him. Me and he have actually been working for a few weeks now, so we were able to hang out and talk about it.

“God works in a mysterious way and we both believe that things happen for a reason. It’s going to be weird not playing side by side like we have been doing for about eight years, but I know he’s going to do incredible things up there with the Colts. I am super happy for him. “

Armstead and Buckner led the 49ers to be one of the best defenses in the NFL last season.

Armstead recorded 10 sacks and 54 tackles with a recovery fumble last season. He played all 16 games. Buckner played 16 games for the third consecutive season and recorded 7 and a half sacks and 62 tackles. with four lost recoveries.

San Francisco ended the season as an NFC champion but lost to the Super Bowl.