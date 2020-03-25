5 Missouri family members test positive for coronavirus: reports

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Five members of a Missouri the family has tested positive for coronavirus, according to several reports.

Ryan Weinhaus, 32, his wife, brother and parents have all been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past few weeks. The chain of events began with his 63-year-old mother, Jane Weinhaus, whom he described as being very healthy and without pre-existing conditions.

“She was admitted to hospital on March 7 in intensive care [intensive care unit], on a ventilator, completely sedated, which scared our family, “he said, according to Fox 2 News St. Louis.

Monday was the first day she got off the ventilator at the ICU. The family thinks Jane caught the virus at the Deutsch Early Childhood Center in Temple Israel, where she works as a teacher, the station reported.

Meanwhile, other teachers and a parent tested positive in preschool, according to Today.

Ryan said he and his wife, Brittanie, determined they had the virus while on vacation in Arizona.

“I started to have symptoms [March 13] and the symptoms were really unique between the five of us, were similar but different, “he told Fox 2 Now. “Breathlessness is a common point between us all. My father was rushed to the emergency room last week with shortness of breath. Ironically, he is in intensive care two doors from my mother. “

Ryan said he wanted people to know that they should stay home, not “be selfish.”

“It’s super serious. Although I am cautiously optimistic that we are doing well, we must use our best judgment, “said Ryan, according to the station. “Stay inside, don’t be selfish, don’t just think of yourself, think of the people you could infect, thinking you’re invincible.”