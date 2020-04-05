5 positive inmates for COVID-19 at Grand Valley Institution

According to the Union of Correctional Officers of Canada, Canada’s largest female prison is in partial detention due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, five inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, while two other tests are still in progress. The union says a prison guard was also tested positive for the virus.

In a press release, the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said that a unit housing approximately 40 inmates in the 250-seat prison is being held, which means that the inmates are being held in their cells.

The Correctional Service of Canada says that the Grand Valley Institution follows “a modified routine where inmates isolate themselves as a precaution.”

Thirty-one inmates were tested for COVID-19 at Grand Valley Institution, more than any other prison in Canada. There are a total of 12 positive cases confirmed in federal prisons, according to the Correctional Service.

Detainees are “very scared”

Prison guards who work at Grand Valley Institution and inmate advocates who say they hear directly from prison women are concerned about security.

Emilie Coyle, Executive Director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, told CBC News that she had received more than 40 calls from prison inmates in the past two days.

“The women who called us are very scared,” said Coyle. “Everyone calls to say,” We are afraid, we want to go out “… A woman said she did not want to die in prison.”

Coyle says the women told him they don’t think there are enough measures in place at the prison to keep them safe. They are concerned that correctional officers are not wearing masks and that there are not enough cleaning supplies, according to Coyle.

The union says prison guards are also concerned about having enough personal protective equipment (PPE).

“The type of PPE required to do our job safely continues to cause anxiety among members of [Grand Valley Institution]”said a statement from the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it follows security protocols.

“We are following the instructions of public health officials closely and carefully, while following strict protocols to avoid further spread in the facility,” the correctional service told CBC News in a statement. “We remain in close contact with our public health partners as we monitor this situation closely.”

Release of detainees

Coyle requests the release of certain detainees.

“We have seen from around the world that COVID-19 arrives in prisons, it spreads like wildfire,” said Coyle.

She would like women who are approaching their release date and who are eligible for parole to be released from their homes.

If these women have no home to go to, Coyle would like to see the prison work with shelters and halfway houses to help the women return safely to their communities.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers says this approach would not work.

“[It] would not resolve the potential spread of COVID-19 in our facilities; that would only increase the risk for Canadians, “said the union.” It is irresponsible to introduce new threats to our communities. “

A spokesperson for the Minister of Public Safety said the government was examining “if there are measures that could be taken to facilitate the early release of certain offenders.”

Coyle says that Ottawa must act immediately before the situation gets worse.

“Going to jail should not be a death sentence and at this point, if COVID-19 really spreads … it could be very serious,” said Coyle.