5 Ways Technology Can Help You Stay Sane While Staying At Home

I can’t help but think that I’m in the middle of a thriller about a sinister virus that is causing a global pandemic. But this is not a script made for Hollywood. It’s a real disaster.

Technology will do wonders for bringing back a semblance of your previous life. Let me show you how you can use certain apps, sites and tools.

Reach out and see someone

To flatten the curve, we all stay at home. This radical change is difficult, especially for close-knit families and people used to working in a team. Remember that text is good, but seeing someone’s face takes communication to a different level.

If you have an Apple device, there’s FaceTime. It’s simple to use. Just select your contact’s phone number or Apple ID, then Video. You can connect up to 32 people at a time. The catch is that it only works with other Apple devices.

For times when not everyone is in the Apple camp, there are options. Microsoft Skype has been synonymous with video calling for many years and supports calls for up to 10 people. It is simple to configure and works on Mac, Windows, Android and even some Linux machines.

Google Duo works on Android and iOS devices and supports calls for up to eight people. Be aware that it has a feature called Knock Knock. When you make a call, the person you are calling sees a live video preview of you before you answer the call – just something to keep in mind.

Facebook Messenger works well because everyone you know is probably already on Facebook. You can group video chat up to six people. However, an additional 50 people can listen to the call and send emoticons, GIFs and stickers during the call. In the Messenger app, tap Groups to start.

The above apps can be found in the Apple App Store or Google Play. Since the children are at home, schedule regular daily or weekly calls with elderly family members, friends and neighbors. If you work from home, make a video call in the morning with your team members to start the day, and perhaps a later call.

Get in shape for free

Many fitness companies respond to the Coronavirus with gifts to help you stay in shape at home. The mega Platoon offers a 90-day free trial to its home training app that includes yoga, HIIT, stretching and, best of all, no bikes required. Gold’s Gym has over 600 audio and video workouts in their Amp app. It’s free until May 31, 2020.

Planet Fitness streams live lessons on Facebook every day at 7 p.m. ET. If you are in the morning, Blink Fitness broadcast live on Facebook at 8 a.m.ET.

Play games virtually together

Instead of starting a game to play by yourself, get out of your shell. Really, there are multiplayer games for everyone, from Fortnite, Monopoly to Words with Friends. Ask your friends to name a game they like and start playing with them. Or check out the graphics in the Apple App Store or Google Play for inspiration.

I play Scrabble on my phone with my family. You can play with up to three people using the app or online at Pogo.com. Promise that you will not be using any of the Scrabble Word Finder sites as this would be cheating. These little gems allow you to enter up to 12 letters to find possible words.

Expand your horizons

Maybe you are like me. With all this time at home, I finally cleaned my desk, twice. I’m ready for stimulation. Here, the Internet is a veritable gold mine, whether you want to acquire a new skill or are ready to embark on another career.

CodeAcademy is the perfect place to learn free software development with HTML, Javascript, Python, Ruby on Rails and CSS. But if you’ve ever wanted to take a course at Yale, Stanford, MIT or Harvard, check out OpenCulture. You will find free audio and video courses on demand at the best universities in the world.

During all these times, you couldn’t remember why something was like that or how to solve a math problem, every parent in the world should know Khan Academy. It’s a good place to brush up on everything you need to know at school.

There are also several subscription learning sites. LinkedIn Learning offers thousands of courses in business, design, technology, web development and more for $ 19.99 per month. Udemy is a similar site that offers a more diverse range of business and leisure courses. You pay per class, usually less than $ 20.

Master class is different in that they offer more than 80 classes of names you know for $ 15 a month. Wolfgang Puck will teach you how to cook, Neil deGrasse Tyson will bring you his knowledge of scientific thinking and communication, or Bob Iger will give you advice on business strategy and leadership. Unfortunately, even if Christina Aquilera offers singing lessons, I know it’s not for me.

To stay in contact

Why watch Netflix alone when you can have a Netflix party? After installing the Chrome extension, play the video you want to watch with friends. Click “Start Party” and share the Party URL to invite friends. The video is synchronized with your friend’s devices and a chat box allows you to talk about the film, or other, in real time.

To keep them sane, some people use video chats that I mentioned earlier to spend time digitally with friends for happy hours after work, birthday parties, and poker games. It’s a great way to overcome self-isolation and forget about everything.

Remember that we need social interaction for our health. So stay at home and use technology to stay sane.

