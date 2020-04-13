$ 50 million fund seeks to help cover costs of quarantining temporary foreign workers

The federal government announced $ 50 million on Monday to help farmers and fish processors who hire temporary foreign workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Under this program, employers are entitled to $ 1,500 per foreign worker to cover the cost of mandatory quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in Canada.

Employers must provide accommodation for employees during self-isolation and pay workers during the 14-day period.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the funds will help employers do the “vital” work of feeding the nation while protecting the health and safety of Canadians.

“The men and women who work in our food supply chain are essential to ensuring that Canadians have access to a variety of high quality food at a reasonable price.” In many parts of the country, food production, especially fresh fruit and vegetables, relies on the contribution of experienced temporary foreign workers from the sowing season to harvest, “she said on Monday. a teleconference.

When the federal government banned all international travelers in response to the pandemic in March, temporary foreign workers were granted an exemption, as were people on work or student visas.

Bibeau said employers and employees who violate strict self-isolation rules face “harsh sanctions”, such as fines or prison terms.

Temporary foreign workers will not be allowed to board a flight if they have symptoms of COVID-19. They are requested to wear a mask during the trip and to undergo a check on their arrival and will be transported by private transport to their destination.

Canadians should have a first chance at work: Poilievre

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said there should be a mechanism to keep Canadians who have applied for Canadian Emergency Response Assistance (CERB) informed of jobs in their region, including those normally occupied by temporary foreign workers.

“Canadians should first crack every job before going to a temporary foreign worker in these extraordinary times,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

About 60,000 temporary foreign workers come to Canada each year to work in agriculture, food and fish processing.

Some food security exports warned there could be shortages and higher prices due to the global pandemic, and said the food supply could be negatively affected if there were fewer temporary foreign workers planting, producing and harvesting crops.

The federal government has stated that it will work with the provinces and territories to determine how the funding will be delivered.