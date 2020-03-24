60% of Americans approve of Trump’s management of the coronavirus: a Gallup poll

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President TrumpThe number of approvals is as high as it has ever been during his presidency when dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, according to the latest Gallup poll.

The poll shows that 60% of Americans approve of the way the President has managed his actions to fight the virus. This includes 94% of Republicans and 60% of independents, while only 27% of Democrats approve of the way the President has handled the epidemic.

Meanwhile, its overall employment approval is 49%, which is the highest it has ever been in a poll by Gallup. Trump jumped 5 points in the follow-up poll earlier this month.

Gallup is the latest poll to favor the President amid the coronavirus epidemic. ABC News and CBS News had received 53% job approval for its crisis management, while the University of Monmouth had 50%.

In the Monmouth poll released Monday, the president won favorably more than media coverage of the epidemic. According to the poll, only 45% of Americans said the media had done a good job of reporting on the epidemic, while 43% said the opposite. About 10% of those questioned replied “mixed, it depends”.

According to Monmouth’s poll, Congress got even lower job approval figures, 42% saying it did “good work”, while 37% say it did “bad work” .

While Congress has generally had a low voting rate, a much larger group has obtained an even worse score: about 45% of Americans polled said that the American public had mismanaged the virus epidemic while only 38% said the public had managed the epidemic well.

State governors and federal health agencies have received the highest approval ratings among Americans. About 72% said they thought their own governors had done a good job in the midst of the national crisis, while only 18% disagreed, according to the Monmouth poll.

Likewise, health agencies had good figures with 65% job approval and 24% disapproval.