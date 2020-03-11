7 new cases of coronavirus found in British Columbia, including 2 healthcare workers

Seven more people in British Columbia tested positive for coronavirus, including two health care workers in a long-term care home in North Vancouver, according to provincial health worker, bringing Colombia’s total -British at 39.

Two of these cases appear to have been contracted by community transmission, said Dr. Bonnie Henry Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver. Three are related to the trip.

“These are the community cases that give us some degree of concern and heartache,” said Henry at a press conference in Vancouver.

“But being able to detect them is really important, because as soon as we detect them, we can start this detailed investigation to determine where they might have been in contact and it helps us find out where the other chains of transmission are in our community.” “

The two cases of apparent community transmission, men between the ages of 90 and 40, are both residents of the Fraser health region who are currently isolated at home.

Travel-related cases include a woman in her sixties who recently returned from a tour in Egypt, a man in her forties who went to Germany, and a man in her forties who returned from a cruise on the Grand Princess in February.

The two healthcare workers were both exposed to the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver – a coronavirus hot spot linked to eight cases to date. and one death; the first in Canada.

The nursing home epidemic began with the first case of community transmission recorded in British Columbia, a woman in her 50s. The patient was admitted to hospital on Monday evening and is in stable condition, said Henry.

The nursing home said in a statement that its staff “are taking all necessary measures and precautions to ensure control of the virus”. All employees or residents with flu-like symptoms are tested for coronavirus.

WATCH | Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the Lynn Valley Care Center:

Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the coronavirus epidemic at the Lynn Valley Care Center. 1:34

Henry added that in light of the worsening situation in Italy, officials are asking anyone who returns to travel to be isolated for 14 days, the same precautions taken for those who return from Iran and China .

Tuesday’s announcement was not bad news, however. An 80-year-old woman who was in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital has now returned home to continue her recovery from the virus, said Henry.

To date, 39 people in British Columbia have tested positive for the virus. Ontario has 36 confirmed cases, Alberta 14 and Quebec four with one suspected case, bringing the total number of cases in Canada to 94.

WATCH | Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about the connection of COVID-19 to Egypt:

A number of cases of coronavirus in Canada have been linked to travel to Egypt. 0:38

Two private schools in British Columbia – Collingwood in West Vancouver and Glenlyon-Norfolk in Victoria – closed four days earlier for the spring break due to concerns that someone who had contracted the coronavirus had been in school.

On the other side of the border, Washington State remains the hardest hit of all the United States, with 24 deaths to date and more than 250 people infected.

Earlier today, Air Canada suspended all flights to and from Italy, the last return flight from Rome to Montreal on Wednesday.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has detained the entire country in a sweeping attempt to contain the COVID-19 epidemic which has so far infected more than 9,000 people and killed more than 460.