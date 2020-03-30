7 potential lingering effects of COVID-19 on the economy: Don Pittis

For those of us who have been closely monitoring forecasts of the impact of COVID-19 on the global and Canadian economy, it is instructive to see how the outlook is constantly changing.

A little more than a month ago, many economists predicted that the burden of the disease would weigh on Chinese trade and that the global effect would be passed on due to a slowdown in this economy. 5.3% for the whole of 2020, as a bank forecaster told me at the time.

Now that China’s problems have swept the world, plunging the stock markets into turmoil, many early forecasts seem ridiculously optimistic. But even now, with rare exceptions, forecasts for the economy range from moderately dark to what can be wishful thinking .

David Rosenberg, often dark, who now runs his own independent research company, admits that the massive injection of liquidity from the US Federal Reserve could avoid an economic depression. For Rosenberg, it’s positively gay.

But the uncertainty remains extraordinarily high and with such a wide range of points of view, each of us must either choose from the forecasts or establish our own. With that in mind, here are some considerations to help you think about what the future may hold for you.

1. Accumulation of debts

While a new cycle of emergency rate cuts , income support and mortgage deferral plans should help very indebted As Canadians hit the bottom, it is inevitable that many will go deeper into the hole. There are reports that credit card companies already worried because consumers are using plastic to replace lost income.

All of this raises the question of whether, once the disease has passed, consumers can resume their role as engines fueled by the debt of the North American economy. Meanwhile, governments are massively accumulating new debt. Highly indebted companies also face tensions.

2. Survival and recovery of the business

Overall, recessions hurt people, but some economic theories say that capitalism actually needs periodic slowdowns to cool off creative destruction . Low “ zombie “Declining businesses and industries are ultimately destroyed, paving the way for healthier, younger or more efficient businesses, strengthening the whole economy thereafter. But the adjustment process is far from being instant and can be painful for displaced workers.

People line up outside a TD Canada Trust bank while practicing physical distance in Mississauga, Ontario on March 27. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

3 Employment

One of the recent bright spots in the economy has been the low unemployment rate, but jobless claims surge in the United States hit the headlines last week, and the next few US job numbers will tell us more. Canada arrives Thursday before Easter.

announced Friday will help businesses keep employees, but few expect record job creation to resume immediately. Employment rates are forecast to decline from pre-COVID levels during the recovery period. Many observers have noted that low-wage workers would suffer the most. A new federal program will help businesses keep employees, but few expect record job creation to resume immediately. Employment rates are forecast to decline from pre-COVID levels during the recovery period. Many observers have noted that low-wage workers would suffer the most.

4. Immigration

Travel restrictions have already ended immigration and despite objections from advocates for the border also closed asylum seekers. Weekly or monthly restrictions will result in a backlog of immigration cases and, as the economy progresses during its recovery, governments may be faced with pressures to limit the total flow of immigrants.

An Air Canada check-in counter at Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alberta, March 25, 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic of COVID-19 flu. The global travel industry has been particularly affected economically by the virus. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)

5. Housing

credible forecasts are impossible . Although some predictions, especially in Aberta , are gloomy, low interest rates and the idea that real estate is “the new gold” as the Globe and Mail recently suggested, could have a mitigating effect. One of the contributing factors to the increased demand for housing, a key sector of the economy, has been the steady growth of Canada’s population through immigration. The job losses and heavy debt mentioned above can cause a slowdown, especially outside of Canada’s hottest housing markets. As the Canadian Real Estate Association said this month, . Although some predictions, , are gloomy, low interest rates and the idea that real estate is “the new gold” as the Globe and Mail recently suggested, could have a mitigating effect.

6. Energy

One of the reasons for real estate concerns in Alberta is that few sectors of the Canadian economy have been as affected by the COVID-19 crisis as the oil and gas sector, where the cost of a barrel of crude oil from the tar sands fell below the price of Barrel of Monkeys children’s game . Despite low gas prices, partly caused by a global price war waged by Saudi Arabia, sales have plummeted while people stay at home. Storage capacity has reached its limits, which means that even with federal and provincial assistance, producers are closing their doors. For the incurable optimists, a positive effect could be the reorientation of investments towards diversification.

Warning tape is used to close the Union Station food court in Toronto on March 23. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

7. The rebound

It seems almost certain that as low prices slow exploration and drive some producers to bankruptcy, oil prices will rebound. Of course, the question is when. Spending on COVID-19 tests can give surprising results as they have done in places like Singapore. It is also almost certain that, as soon as they leave, commerce-hungry Internet users who have money to make purchases will rush to spend it on goods and services. This one-off spending explosion could act the same way as Keynesian stimulation , revive the economy and send businesses that have survived new heights. In a post-war atmosphere, perhaps we will experience post-war solidarity and goodwill based on shared experience to help solve our economic problems. And although some doubt it, another lingering effect could be the baby boom of couples who were just looking for a way to stay busy.