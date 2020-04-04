74-year-old South Dakota state legislator dies from coronavirus

State lawmaker became third person to die on Friday coronavirus in South Dakota, which is one of a handful of states that have not issued residence orders.

Bob Glanzer, 74, R-Huron, died just over two weeks after being tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19. He was in critical condition in a hospital in Sioux Falls, reported KELO-TV.

“Tonight at 7:57 pm our father, grandfather, uncle, husband and friend went to heaven,” wrote Glanzer’s son Tom Glanzer on Facebook. “No word can describe the pain, but no word can describe the joy of knowing that he is with God for eternity.”

INDIANA CORONAVIRUS HOME STAY ORDER CONDUCTED TO CRIMINAL DRIVING INTO drunk driving case

The son said his mother, Penny, also had coronavirus but “is doing well,” KELO reported.

Several other members of Glanzer’s family have contracted the virus, including the niece of Glanzer Mari Hofer, 51, who died last Saturday.

“The simple fact that our family loves each other is probably the cause of this spread,” said Tom Glanzer.

Majority leader Lee Qualm called Glanzer “a true statesman, an incredible man of God and a great asset to the SD House of Representatives”.

Glanzer’s son added: “It is not lost to me that while the sun was going down, but that it was still above the horizon of the meadow, my father rose to the glory of the sky . “

He said KELO the family could not be with his father at his death due to the highly contagious nature of the disease.

While the republican government Kristi Noem predicted that 30 to 70 percent of the state could contract the virus this week, she remained determined not to issue a stay order and instead encouraged personal liability, Sioux City, KTIV reported -TV from Iowa.

“It has been a constant balance and analysis that we have looked at and analyzed: how long can people change their lifestyle, how long can they stay at home, how long can children stay out of school, how long before we donate ‘There are no more companies left to hire people and put food on their table, how long can we keep people out of South Dakota or let no South Dakotan leave the state, “Noem said at a press conference on Friday, according to KTIV.

In March, Noem issued an executive decree that emphasizes social distance, homework and hand washing, but left the decision to close businesses to local authorities.

She said this week that the state’s sparse population would help slow the spread of the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE CORONVIRUS COVERAGE

Meanwhile, governors of Alabama and Missouri issued residence orders Friday, leaving only Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina as well as South Dakota, to take this action.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.