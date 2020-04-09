8 Capitol police workers tested positive for coronavirus

the new coronavirus hit the Congressional law enforcement agency, with eight US Capitol Police (USCP) police personnel positive, the department announced on Thursday.

“In the past three weeks, eight USCP staff have informed the department that they have tested positive,” said Capitol police in a statement to Fox News. “The health and well-being of USCP employees is the department’s top priority. We are implementing a number of proactive measures to respond to the pandemic.”

Capitol Police are responsible for protecting the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and for ensuring the safety of lawmakers, staff and visitors throughout the Capitol complex.

RAND PAUL RECOVERS FROM CORONAVIRUS

Several lawmakers have already been infected with the coronavirus and many others have had to self-quarantine at some point due to their interaction with an infected person. Legislators and their staff continued to work at the Capitol in various capacities throughout the epidemic to negotiate and deliver relief packages against coronaviruses, although public visits had stopped.

Capitol police have made adjustments to their workforce, distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) to all officers, and improved agency-wide teleworking capabilities, the department said.

“[We’re] providing the opportunity to temporarily house duty officers and civilian employees to address concerns about the potential for community transmission to family members, “the USCP said in its release.” The department also provides daily packed lunches for guard officers and civilians. employees to help employees practice responsible social distance while on duty. “

REPRESENTATIVE. NYDIA VELAZQUEZ SAYS SHE “PRESUMED CORONAVIRUS INFECTION”

Police and first line first responders have been hit hard by the pandemic. In New York, 2,103 NYPD uniformed members and 373 civilian members tested positive for the coronavirus, the department reported on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, about 20% of the NYPD uniformed workforce was ill, which also includes reasons unrelated to COVID-19.