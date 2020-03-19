8 in 10 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. involve the elderly: CDC

In the U.S., up to eight in 10 coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in adults 65 and older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week, with up to 70 percent of patients requiring hospitalization falling in the 85 and over age group.

Health officials have long warned that the elderly, people with underlying health conditions and immunocompromised patients are most at risk for developing complications from COVID-19, and based on data compiled between on February 12 and March 16, the rate of hospitalizations, intensive care, admissions and deaths due to the virus confirm these claims.

HARMFUL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, WORKED BY SICK AND LOWLY PAID IN ELDERLY CARE CENTERS OF THE SEATTLE AREA

Among patients requiring intensive care due to COVID-19, the CDC found that up to 29 percent involved adults 85 years of age or older, and 31 percent involved adults aged 65 to 84 years. Between 10 and 27 percent of adults who died after contracting the virus were 85 years of age or older, while between 4 and 11 percent of adults were between 65 and 84 years of age.

“The elderly are at higher risk of suffering from a serious illness caused by COVID-19, which can lead to increased stress during an attack,” the health agency warned.

As of Thursday afternoon, the disease was confirmed in more than 10,750 people in the United States and claimed at least 154 lives.

Nursing homes and other nursing homes have been on high alert since an epidemic in Washington State put elderly residents at risk and killed at least 30 people. Federal health officials have since said that staff members who worked while sick at several long-term care facilities in the region contributed to the widespread epidemic, which mainly affected the Life Care Center in Kirkland.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

US facilities have since closed visitors and canceled group activities, or resorted to keeping residents in their rooms to prevent the spread of infection as a result of new government directives.

“We know there is a risk that people who appear to be in good health enter nursing homes and assisted living communities and still infect residents,” said Mark Parkinson, president and chief of health, last week. director of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. .

However, affected family members are urged to keep their loved ones in assisted living centers or nursing homes in which they are located rather than attempting to temporarily relocate them to another location.

“Moving an elderly person from a long-term care center is risky and could have lasting effects”, David Gifford, chief medical officer for the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, told AARP.

Federal authorities urge everyone to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after visiting a public place, or to use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

It is also advisable to avoid close contact with sick people and to distance yourself and others if COVID-19 has started to spread in your community. Those who are sick are advised to stay at home, cover their mouth and nose when they sneeze and cough, and wear a face mask if they are sick.