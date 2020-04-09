8-year-old RFK granddaughter’s son’s body found after the Chesapeake Bay accident

The body of Gideon McKean, 8, was found Wednesday afternoon, two days after the excavations found the body of his mother, a granddaughter of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and her son were involved in a canoe accident in Chesapeake Bay last Thursday while they Maryland home of Maeve McKean’s mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, daughter of the late senator.

The family had left Washington to quarantine the Maryland home due to the coronavirus outbreak, Maeve McKean’s husband David McKean wrote in a Facebook article.

A rescue operation started last Thursday but was canceled on Friday evening and became a recovery operation from last Saturday.

McKean and his son got into the canoe to retrieve a ball that had entered the water, David McKean told the Washington Post last week. But they were canoeing in the midst of strong winds and were unable to return to shore.

Gideon McKean’s body was found in about 25 feet of water more than two miles south of his grandmother’s house in Shady Side, Maryland, state natural resource police said a statement.

The boy’s mother’s body was found about 2,000 feet from that of her son, police said, according to the Associated Press.

The boy’s grandmother, 68, is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland, two, and the oldest of 11 children of Robert Kennedy and his widow Ethel Kennedy.

After her grandson’s body was found, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend addressed a thank you to Maryland governor Larry Hogan and others for their help, according to FOX 5 from Washington, D.C.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to express our deep gratitude to Governor Hogan, Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio and the team of more than 50 professionals from the Department of Natural Resources, Anne Arundel, from Charles County and the state police, who have spent the past few days looking for our fierce and affectionate Maeve and Gideon, “wrote Townsend. “They have helped us put an end to this terrible loss, and our family will always be grateful for their tireless work.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.