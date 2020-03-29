99-year-old West Vancouver man recovers from COVID-19 in retirement home

A 99-year-old West Vancouver man who tested positive for COVID-19 has fully recovered and returned to his “good old days,” says his daughter.

Reuben Huva, who lives in the retirement home at Hollyburn House, started developing minor symptoms earlier this month, said Linda Horspool.

He was tired, didn’t eat well, and had a slight cough, so the staff first thought his father had a cold, she said. On March 11, she received a call informing him that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were probably seeing what dad’s death penalty was,” recalls Horspool, a retired doctor.

“I didn’t really think that a 99-year-old man in a wheelchair could survive it, to be honest.”

Huva suffers from dementia and was not completely aware of what was going on, said Horspool. Locked in his room, he asked what it was.

Horspool was able to visit him with a mask, gloves and a dress. She tried to explain to him that he had the flu, but he told her that he was fine. Other family members could see him and communicate through his closed window.

After a few days, his symptoms subsided and he was back to being his “gay old man,” Horspool said.

He tested negative for the virus and was declared cured on March 25, she said.

“A sigh of relief”

Twelve long-term care homes in the province have had at least one resident or staff member who tested positive for coronavirus, health official Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Saturday.

Huva and a staff member are the only two people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hollyburn, said Graham Freeman, Regional Director of Operations for Revera, who manages the nursing home.

He said they were “ecstatic” that Huva and the other staff member had fully recovered, he said.

A dozen staff and a dozen residents have been tested for the virus, he said.

All other tests returned negative.

“The challenge with this virus is that we are two weeks late, without knowing where it has been,” said Freeman.

“So you’re still on pins and needles waiting to hear the test results. So it was a sigh of relief and a bright spot in this whole pandemic.”

Retired doctor Linda Horspool, on the left, has been allowed to visit her father in her nursing home. She says that the workers at the facility took great care of him while he recovered. (Linda Horspool)

Preventing the virus from spreading came down to “relatively simple” steps, including keeping residents in their rooms, additional cleaning and hand hygiene, said Freeman.

Staff are still maintaining these measures, he added.

Horspool credits Hollyburn workers for his father’s “tremendous” care and taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Huva came to British Columbia. from Russia in 1926 and worked in the Okanagan orchards, she said. He was generally in good health and had an “incredibly full and happy life,” she added.

She says social distancing and other measures put in place have made a difference in her case and will protect other vulnerable people.

“We have to stay the course, we have to stay away from each other to protect our elderly population, because even if some will fare well, as in my father’s case, there are many more who do not won’t do it, “she said.

“We now assume that he has recovered, as long as nothing else happens, he will continue his 100th birthday in December.”

If you have a story related to COVID-19 that we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at [email protected].