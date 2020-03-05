A 100-year-old North Carolina woman grants a unique birthday wish

North Carolina Police arrested a 100-year-old woman in her nursing home on Thursday, and she was able to cross to get imprisoned from a bucket list.

Roxboro-based Ruth Bryant was celebrating his 100th birthday when police arrived at the Cambridge Hills Assist Living Center. When her friends and family gathered, a Person County agent approached by handcuffs and asked, “Are you Bryant?”

“Everything depends on what you want!” Bryant replied WRAL. He said, “This is what I want. I want you!” Bryant and a police officer said she wanted it with rustic exposure but was riding a gag.

Bryant was handcuffed on a walker and put on a police car. She playfully kicked the officer, pretending to be a fight.

“Don’t kick me. Your knees are terrible!” Said one deputy member, but Bryant replied, “Knees are terrible!”

Bryant’s own daughter, Marian Oakley, didn’t know what to do with the event.

“I know she’s a hundred years old, but I didn’t know-she was stopped by surprise at the sirens”-they would go this far.

After spending a few minutes in a prison cell, Bryant received an orange jumpsuit with “PERSON COUNTY JAIL” printed on it.

“I’m in prison now! I’ve finally arrived!” Bryant said he hugged the guard and waited for residents, family and friends to cut the cake before returning to the life support center. Was.

