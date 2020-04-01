A century ago, sport emerged from the ravages of war and disease

The world of 1919 was hardly a place of entertainment and games.

A war like no other has ravaged Europe, killing millions of people and leaving the continent devastated. The Spanish flu pandemic is declining but still horrifying, with nearly 50 million deaths worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States.

But hundreds of thousands of soldiers from various countries were still in Europe. The war was over, but they were bored, with little to do until they returned home.

This is how an international competition was born like no other. The Allied Games would bring together nations tired of war in some traditional – and less traditional – sports.

A century before the Tokyo Olympics were postponed as the new coronavirus spread on Earth, sport helped heal.

The Italians played basketball for the first time, while the Americans won medals by throwing grenades like the baseballs they threw at home. There was golf and tug of war, and a black American was a big star, 17 years before Jesse Owens watched Adolf Hitler in Berlin.

Fourteen countries competed on the outskirts of Paris, including a team from the Kingdom of Hedjaz (which is now part of Saudi Arabia) who brought four camels used in the opening parade. Women were not invited to compete, but French tennis phenomenon Suzanne Lenglen – who would win her first Wimbledon title next month – played demonstrations and beat all the men she met on the other side of the net.

And it was all done in a stadium built in 90 days – mostly by American troops – and named after General John Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Force in Europe. The stadium not only had 25,000 people, but had changing rooms, showers and a special bungalow built for Pershing to accommodate friends and dignitaries with a private entrance to the stadium.

“These are the people who got together in sportsmanship and really showed that it could be a healing property,” said Doran Cart, senior curator of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri. “They wanted to continue the feeling of camaraderie with the Allied nations and keep the troops busy. Sport was really seen as an activity in which everyone could participate. “

Silent films of the time show the parade of athletes going around the track on opening day, then crossing obstacles and performing relays. A boxing ring was installed in the middle of the stadium, and swimming was outside.

All competitors were amateurs, as was the order of the day, and won small medals as prizes. Various countries have donated prizes, with the winner of the rifle competition obtaining a Pershing statue of an American doughboy in action during the war.

Although apparently an international competition, the games had a typically American flavor. They were created by Elwood S. Brown, who ran athletics for both the United States Army in Europe and the YMCA. Brown saw them as a way to keep troops out of trouble after the war ended, while showing that America was as good on the playing field as it was on the battlefield.

In a 1918 letter proposing the games, Brown declared that they would be a means of “demonstrating to our allied friends the best of American sport, his great spirit of play and, incidentally, his best physical manliness.”

Indeed, the Americans built the stadium, won most of the medals and even fed the other competitors with remaining military rations from the war that ended in an armistice eight months earlier. Just to make sure that the American team was loaded, around forty athletes who never served during the war were embarked on a ship for France to compete in their specialties.

They joined 1,000 other athletes and 7,000 soldiers from various countries in a mini-Olympics that drew large crowds. After years of war, they competed during the day and socialized at night.

Off the pitch, the hottest spot was the YMCA’s allied refuge, which quickly attracted the name of “crucible”. Cinema sessions were held every evening in the cabin, and there were four official dances. The hut was occupied by 21 YMCA secretaries and 95 other American women who worked in shifts as “floats,” with the functions of dance partners and players.

A total of 39,000 liters of ice cream and 200,000 gallons of lemonade were served free by the YMCA to soldiers who had spent years without seeing such luxuries. The men ate and drank so much that the coaches feared falling ill.

The Americans have swept the grenade spray – using a form of baseball unknown in other countries – as well as numerous athletic contests. France finished second in the medal count, although a colonel writing on the games noted that the country would have done better “if a large percentage of its army had not been killed or injured during the war”.

American Norman Ross was the biggest winner, with five gold medals in swimming. Ross would win three gold medals next year at the Olympics.

Solomon Butler, a student at the University of Dubuque, won the long jump, and accounts of the time describe gasps and “loud cheers for the American negro.” Butler, who was knighted by the king of Montenegro, would be a favorite at the 1920 Olympics in Belgium next year, but was injured before the medal round.

The games would be unique, although there was an attempt at the end of World War II to organize a similar competition. They are now largely forgotten and the Pershing stadium site is now used for baseball games.

“People were tired and they just wanted to go home,” said Cart. “Everyone was fed up with the war and the games quickly became just a footnote.”