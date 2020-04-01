A Chinese doctor who first sounded the alarm following the disappearance of COVID-19

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Wuhan-based doctor who first sounded the alarm coronavirus epidemic in China would have disappeared.

Ai Fen has not been seen for days and some fear that she is the last high-level critic of Beijing’s handling of COVID-19 to disappear without a trace, “60 Minutes, Australia” reported.

Ai became famous as the first doctor to notice a group of patients with severe flu-like symptoms in Wuhan, more than a month before Chinese authorities were forced to confirm the epidemic.

Ai, the director of the emergency unit at Wuhan Central Hospital, told a magazine in March that she had been severely reprimanded by Chinese authorities for telling the world that the new coronavirus could spread worldwide if China did not act. She shared a photo of a patient reporting SARS-type coronavirus on WeChat, China’s most popular messaging application used by more than a billion people.

The image shared by Ai went viral and finally made its way to Dr. Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor who tried to issue the first warning about the deadly coronavirus, but was painted by Chinese propaganda machines as a liar who didn’t know what he was talking about.

The police ordered him to stop “making false comments”.

Li finally contracted the coronavirus while working at Wuhan Central Hospital and died February 7.

Sunday, “60 Minutes, Australia” tweeted a disturbing message.

“Just two weeks ago, the emergency director of Wuhan Central Hospital was released to the public, saying that the authorities had prevented her and her colleagues from warning the world. She has now disappeared, without anyone knowing where she is.

China has always silenced the main critics of President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party. Many people who spoke out against the government were arrested, while others were never heard again.

Shortly after the investigation series aired, a mysterious message appeared on Ai’s page on Weibo, a site similar to Twitter. The post had a photo of a road to Wuhan with the caption, “A river. A bridge. A clock chime.”

Radio Free Asia said it had not been able to independently verify Ai’s whereabouts or establish “a direct line of communication” with her. RFA has reported in the past that people intercepted by the police were known to have hacked their account on social networks – people in detention are obliged to update their location, which is often a lie and, if they refuse, authorities barge into their devices and send messages on the pretext of being the person who was taken into custody.

The theory is that if a detained person sends a message, however cryptic it may be, they cannot be “missing”.

In mid-March, Ren Zhigiang, a frank real estate mogul and critical of Xi and the Communist Party, also disappeared.

Ren called Xi, one of the most powerful Chinese leaders in modern history, a “clown” and criticized the government’s efforts to contain COVID-19. In an essay Ren shared with friends, he targeted Xi’s February 23 speech. He told friends that he “had not seen a standing emperor displaying his” new clothes “, but a neglected clown who insisted that he continue to be emperor,” according to the US website China Digital Times.

Ren has not been seen since.

It is important for Xi and the Communist Party to show a united front in the management of the coronavirus epidemic. China has been accused of multiple cover-ups and medical experts say that if China would have been clear about what it knew about COVID-19 when it knew it, the contagion could have been controlled. Instead, the coronavirus has spread worldwide, killing hundreds of thousands of people in its path.