A chronology of the debate to postpone the Tokyo Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) – How the debate over the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games changed this year during the coronavirus epidemic:

Jan 11

“We are aware of reports of the pneumonia epidemic in Wuhan. As it stands, the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that the Chinese authorities have confirmed that the SARS and MERS coronaviruses have been excluded and that there is no convincing evidence of transmission. from man to man. – IOC statement concerning an Olympic boxing qualification tournament planned for Wuhan.

Feb 15

“There is no doubt that the advice we have received from outside of WHO is that there is no need to make contingency plans, to cancel or to move the games.” – John Coates, head of the IOC inspection team for the 2020 Olympics, at a press conference in Tokyo.

Feb 18

“Far too far” (to advise on the modification of the plans for the Tokyo Olympic Games). – Mike Ryan, Director of the WHO Emergency Program.

Feb. 25

“You could certainly be away for two months if you had to” (before rescheduling the games from July 24 to August 9). – Dick Pound, senior IOC member, in an interview with Associated Press.

“It’s the new war and you have to face it.” Around this time, I would say that people are going to have to ask, “Is it under sufficient control so that we can be sure we are going to Tokyo, or not?” – Pound.

“All indications are at this stage that it will be as usual. So stay focused on your sport and make sure the IOC is not going to send you in a pandemic situation. ” – Delivered.

“It’s a big, big, big decision and you just can’t make it until you have reliable facts to rely on. There are so many moving parts, so many different countries and seasons, seasons of competition and television seasons. You can’t just say we will do it in October. “- Book.

Feb 27

“At the moment, the situation of coronavirus infection is certainly difficult to predict, but we will take measures such that we will have safe Olympic and Paralympic Games.” – Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee.

Feb 28

“Preparations… continue for the success of the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo and to reassure the athletes and encourage them to move forward with their training and preparations for what we hope will be the Games Very successful Olympics. . “- Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, during a call to the Japanese media.

“I’m not ready to add fuel to the flames of speculation there. It is now, not speculation.” – Bach

3rd of March

“We will have the games on July 24”, – IOC spokesperson Mark Adams after the first day of an executive board meeting.

March 4

“Neither the word cancellation nor the word postponement is even mentioned.” – Bach at a press conference after the board meeting.

“I will not participate in this kind of mere speculation in any way.” – Bach, when asked if the WHO declaring a pandemic would change the position of the IOC. (WHO declared a pandemic on March 11)

12th of March

“I would say they may have postponed it for a year. I like that better than having empty stadiums everywhere. – US President Donald Trump at the White House.

March 13

“The IOC and the organizing committee have no plans to cancel or postpone – absolutely not at all.” – Japanese Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto at a press conference in Tokyo.

March 13

“All Lausanne staff will work from home from Monday March 16 until further notice, with the exception of certain essential functions. It was decided to close the (Olympic) Museum from Monday… for two weeks. »- IOC Declaration.

the 17th of March

“The IOC remains fully committed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and with more than four months before the Games, no drastic decision is necessary at this stage; and any speculation right now would be counterproductive. – IOC statement after conference calls with the governing bodies of Olympic sports.

“The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare as best they can for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.” – IOC statement.

“I think the IOC insisting that it will go ahead with such conviction is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity.” – Hayley Wickenheiser, IOC member, four-time Olympic gold medalist in ice hockey.

March 18

“We will continue to act responsibly for the benefit of the athlete.” – Bach after conference call with athletes representing the national Olympic committees.

“I’m sorry, Mr. Bach, but that tone is muffled. The instinct to protect oneself (let alone obey government instructions to lock oneself) is not compatible with the training, movement and concentration of athletes that the impending Olympic Games require of athletes, organizers of spectators, etc. Keep them safe. Call him. “- Matthew Pinsent, quadruple Olympic gold medalist in rowing.

March 19

“We do not live in a bubble or on another planet. Of course, we are considering different scenarios. – Bach in interview with the New York Times.

“We have also seen that the athletes are very creative in bridging this gap for home training and other training methods. This is a unique exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions. – Bach at the New York Times.

“The most maddening part of it all is that it looks like the IOC will do what it wants, regardless of what the athletes think.” – Sandi Morris, Olympic silver medalist in pole vault.

March 20th

“We would agree with them that we need more expert advice than today. And we don’t have to make a decision. The games will take place in four months.” – Susanne Lyons , President of the American Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

March 22

“There is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different countries on different continents. This led the (commission) to the conclusion that the IOC must take the next step in planning its scenarios. – IOC statement after an emergency meeting of the commission.

“The IOC, in full coordination and in partnership with the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo metropolitan government, will begin in-depth discussions to complete its assessment of the rapidly changing global health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the postponement scenario. The IOC is confident that it will have finalized these discussions in the next four weeks. »- IOC Declaration.

March 23

“It is clear that the games cannot take place in July.” – Ian Chesterman, head of the Australian Olympic team, asking athletes to prepare for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“The games won’t start on July 24, I know that.” – Dick Pound, IOC member, in an interview with USA Today.

March 24

“President Bach has declared that he will be“ 100% ”in agreement and we have agreed to organize the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games by the summer of 2021 at the latest. In order to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in a complete form as proof of a victory for human beings against coronavirus infections. – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.