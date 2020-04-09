A coronavirus intensive care nurse who also worked at Ground Zero says, “It’s worse”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

It’s much worse.

It’s the feeling of an ICU nurse in New Jersey comparing triage to Ground Zero on 9/11 and the triage care she provides during the coronavirus crisis.

“There was this physical impact [of the attack] and nothing else, “a veteran intensive care nurse from St. Michael’s Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, told Fox News. “Now you see a lot of first responders getting sick, but what happened then is not like it is now.

“Someone enters [for treatment] then you have another wave. People are coming next week and another wave next month and another. This is what we see with COVID-19. “

Noel added that the triage numbers are staggering.

“When you have a trauma, everything happens at the same time but with an illness, it’s worse,” she says. “You see the same kind of patient. The same diagnosis therefore it seems that it does not stop.

“I feel like I’m always questioning myself. Am I doing enough? What else can i do? You always question yourself, but then you realize you are doing your best. “

“I see that things are decreasing now. I see tired people. From staff to supplies, things start to go down. “ – Anthea Noel, intensive care nurse

In 2001, as the World Trade Center towers fell, Noel, a nurse at Brooklyn Woodhall Hospital at the time, was sent from his neighboring home in the Garden State to help with the triage care near Ground Zero at Battery Park. As rescue efforts began among the rubble a few blocks away, she cared for the wounded and helpless. It was a bridge-on-the-job situation that she thought she would not experience so early in her career.

“I was at home that day and they called me and asked me to go to Liberty State Park to take the ferry to Ground Zero,” recalls Noel, “then to Battery Park to draw blood.

“I saw the bodies firsthand. The remains of people who did not survive. It was chaotic. At that time, I was not mentally ready. “

These days, Noel works six days a week in the midst of the pandemic, spending three days a week providing urgent care in intensive care at Newark University Hospital or wherever she is called. She spends three more days working at a driving test facility in northern New Jersey. She spends many of these days working until 6 p.m. because she and other health care professionals treat people infected with coronavirus.

“I work in clinical care, where all of our patients have tested positive,” says Noel. “We see almost all ages coming. Last Wednesday was the youngest patient I have ever seen intubated – 29 years old. He came with the symptoms. He went home because it was not a serious case. He returned a few days later with serious breathing problems and had to go on a ventilator. “

In the month or so since the pandemic reached the United States, the grim toll of those infected has continued to increase. This week, the death toll reached its highest level to date, with more than 10,000 dead.

On Monday afternoon, New York City was the most affected region in the country with more than 3,000 dead. The neighbor of New Jersey saw his death reach barely 1,000 throughout the state.

Hospitals in both locations are filled to capacity, allowing healthcare workers like Noel to move from one emergency room to another.

“I work at another hospital next week just to provide additional help,” she said. “Because what we see are nurses who are not in the emergency room who are brought to the emergency room because we need help. This is because of the increase in volume.”

Noel says hospitals in New Jersey haven’t seen much of a problem with dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment. Her hospital alone has received a donation of more than $ 2 million for PPE, but many of her peers across the state have problems.

“I just talked to someone at another hospital and they were told to use the same mask for the entire shift,” she says. “It is not prudent. They are single use. We know that is how they are intended to be used and there is a reason for that.”

Newark University Hospital has had to convert many of its intensive care units to meet the demand for the pandemic, including their mother and baby unit.

“[W]we are getting more and more admissions every day, “said Shereef Elnahal, President and CEO of the university hospital, in a recent interview with New Jersey Monthly. “We modeled this for our hospital, and at the peak – in terms of workload and surge – we should have about 100 new admissions per day to our hospital for people with coronavirus.”

Elnahal said in the magazine interview that the crisis was unprecedented.

“We have never seen anything like it in terms of demand for intensive care and intensive care.”

The hospital also had to seek suppliers supplied with PPE and other equipment.

“All domestic suppliers are now out of stock for so many things,” he said, “so we have to go international for a lot of this equipment, including the vents.” [ventilators] That much.”

Noel added that, like many others, she is worried about the spread of this pandemic and the fatigue she and other healthcare professionals are facing as hospital systems are taxed to treat a high number of infected people. .

“I see things are going down now,” she says. “I see tired people. From staff to supplies, things start to go down.

“The boxes are not as full as they were. Employees get tired. They must do something quickly. Call an agency or something because you can’t close the hospital. “