A CPAC participant with coronavirus had contact with “several” members of Congress: a doctor

The attending physician for the U.S. Capitol said on Monday that a coronavirus patient who had Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., had contact with “several” members of Congress – two of whom are known and have quarantined themselves.

In a statement released on Monday, the attending physician said that the person who was diagnosed with coronavirus, or COVID-19, “could have remembered the specific names of the people he had been in contact with during the meeting.”

THE CPAC CHAIR HAD A BRIEF CONTACT WITH A CORONAVIRUS PATIENT

“Several of these people, members of Congress, were identified and were contacted on the evening of March 7 by the doctor’s office,” said a statement from Dr. Brian Monahan’s office. “Their physical symptoms have been examined, and arrangements have been made for each individual to speak with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and their local public health authorities.”

The statement added that the authorities “assessed each person’s contact with the sick person” and noted that “the general conclusions are considered to be a” low risk “” of contracting the virus.

“The specific recommendations given to each person were based on their individual exposure to risk, which was determined by a medically confidential dialogue between the person and the public health officer,” the statement added. “Some of these identified individuals chose to observe a management strategy characterized as” an abundance of caution “and imposed a quarantine period of 14 days.”

These people include Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. It is not known if other members of Congress have been reported.

Cruz released a statement on Sunday revealing that he had interacted with the sick patient from CPAC and said he would stay at home until two weeks have passed since the meeting.

“I don’t have any symptoms and I feel good and healthy,” Cruz said in a statement. “Given that the interaction took place 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5 to 6 days, that the interaction lasted less than a minute and that I have no current symptoms , the medical authorities informed me that the chances of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low. “

He added: “However, as a precaution, and because of the frequency with which I interact with my constituents in the course of my work and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to stay at home at Texas this week up to 14 days have passed since the interaction with CPAC. “

Gosar also issued a statement on Sunday, announcing that he and three other staff members were in “self-quarantine” after “sustained contact” with the patient.

“I am announcing that, along with 3 of my senior managers, I am officially in quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan virus. My office will be closed for the week. Gosar said, adding, “We are all asymptomatic and we feel good. But we are proactive and careful. “

The White House was made aware of the CPAC participant’s diagnosis, as President Trump and Vice President Pence attended and spoke at the conference two weekends ago. The White House said there was no indication that Trump or Pence were near the stricken participant.

TED CRUZ AMONG LAWYERS STAYING AT HOME AFTER INTERACTING WITH A CORONAVIRUS PATIENT AT CPAC

Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union, which puts on CPAC, said he had had brief and “casual” contact with the patient.

“I can verify that he had no contact with the president or the vice-president,” said Schlapp. “I can tell you that when the president was there at CPAC, he lived according to what he told us because I saw him rubbing his hands and washing his hands more than once while he was at the scene, and I did the same, by the way. “

Also on Sunday, ACU officials said they have been working with the Maryland Department of Health since the CPAC conference was held in the state.

The Department of Health has selected thousands of staff from the Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center and the Residence Inn, said the ACU.

“Today, not a single person has reported an unusual illness. Thus, the Ministry of Health does not restrict the movements or interactions with others of these hotel employees, “said ACU. “We continue to stay in close contact with the infected person and he continues to do better. Still at this stage, no other participant, participant or CPAC staff member has tested positive for coronavirus. “

Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.