A deep partisan divide over the coronavirus threat: survey

How concerned are you the coronavirus epidemic?

The answer may vary depending on whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, suggests a new national poll.

A NBC News / Wall Street Journal investigation released Sunday found that just over half of Americans fear a family member the virus that causes COVID-19, and six in ten say the worst is yet to come regarding the pandemic.

But the poll, which was carried out almost entirely before President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, indicates a large partisan divide over attitudes towards the epidemic.

Sixty-eight percent of Democrats said they feared a family member could contract the virus. But that number fell to 40% among Republicans. Nearly eight out of ten Democrats believe that the worst is yet to come to deal with the pandemic. That number dropped by half to 40% among Republicans.

Six out of 10 Democrats said they had stopped or were planning to stop going to large rallies. This percentage has halved for Republicans. And 47% of Democrats, but only 23% of Republicans, said they were canceling or postponing travel plans.

Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday recommended that no rallies of 50 or more be held in the next eight weeks.

The president, at a press conference on Sunday, told the Americans to “relax” and said “we’re fine, everything will be okay” as he urged buyers not to collect supplies and food in the stories.

According to the poll, 45% of Americans gave the president a boost to find out how he was managing the coronavirus epidemic. But there is a huge partisan divide. Eighty-one percent of Republicans, but only 13 percent of Democrats, approved the work it does against the virus, with independents at 43 percent.

The NBC News / Wall Street Journal survey was conducted from March 11 to 13 (Wednesday-Friday), with 900 registered voters across the country interviewed by live telephone operators. The overall survey sampling error is 3.3 percentage points.