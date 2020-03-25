“A fundamental change”: almost half of the reported cases of COVID-19 in Canada are now community-spread

Almost half of COVID-19 cases in Canada are caused by spread to the community from an unknown source, and experts say signals could spark a silent epidemic across the country.

Of the 1,044 cases that the Public Health Agency of Canada provided epidemiological data on Monday, 48% are the result of an infection by community transmission, while 42% are linked to travel and 7% are linked to close contact with a traveler who tests positive.

Community transmission is the spread of a disease with no known link to travel or previously confirmed cases, suggesting that an increasing number of cases are unlikely to be reported across the country.

“That’s about 50% of travelers compared to those who buy it in the community,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, on Tuesday.

“This is a fundamental change in our epidemiology.”

According to Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases from community transmission indicates a “fundamental change in our epidemiology”. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

Jason Kindrachuk, Assistant Professor of Viral Pathogenesis at the University of Manitoba and holder of the Canada Research Chair in Emerging Viruses, said this change is making it more difficult to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Canada.

“If a virus is now spreading in the community, it means that we don’t really have the capacity to monitor where the virus is, who it is going to and with whom this person has contacted,” he said.

“You don’t know where the virus is at any given time, and now you basically have the ability for that person to spread it to a much larger group of people.”

Kindrachuk said community transmission is particularly difficult because the virus does not produce symptoms in everyone it infects .

“They may not be monitored by self-isolation or health officials do not know that this person is infected,” he said. “So this creates a much wider concern for us, very quickly in terms of the transmission of this virus.”

Given that available federal government data covers only about half of the number of confirmed or suspected cases in Canada as of Monday, experts say it will take some time before the true picture of the extent is known. of community transmission in Canada.

“It could be more or less than that. It’s probably more,” said Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto who studies infectious diseases.

WATCH | How social distance can make a difference in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing measures such as working from home, closing schools and canceling sporting events could lead to a decrease in new coronavirus infections. 1:54

“In Ontario, it has been difficult to test as many people as possible. And because we tell patients when they are not well, but not very bad, to just stay away and not get tested, it drops our numbers substantially. ”

Although Ontario assessment centers have conducted roughly 3000 swab tests per day , laboratories in the province currently only produce 2,000 to 2,100 test results per day.

Morris said he expects levels of community transmission to increase in Canada, in part because community cases with mild symptoms go untreated and are not added to the total.

“Because the borders have closed over time, we will see almost no travel-related cases,” he said. “Almost all cases will be acquired by the community.”

Social distancing is key to stopping community spread

In an effort to stem the spread, Tam and other public health officials continue to urge healthy Canadians to stay at home, wash their hands frequently, and stand two meters from others when they venture outside.

Morris said that given what we know from other countries about how the virus spreads, Canada needs to take an “aggressive approach” to social distancing to limit community transmission.

“The people who can handle most cases are the people at home,” he said.

“If everyone is doing their best to keep their distance from everyone and stop meeting someone outside your home, then that should do the trick.”

Kindrachuk said that although there are serious cases of COVID-19, the “vast majority” of those infected experience mild or moderate respiratory symptoms and may even spread the virus before they develop symptoms.

“For each case that we identify, there are probably quite a few other cases that have not been identified and that are capable of easily transmitting the virus in our communities,” he said.

Friday, a man is sitting alone watching the sunset in downtown Vancouver. According to Dr. Andrew Morris, Canada needs to take an “aggressive approach” to social distancing to limit community transmission. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

He said that the increase in the rate of community transmission has brought Canada into a “new phase” and that the time has come for Canadians to take social distancing seriously.

“I think we still have a chance in Canada right now to try to limit transmission as much as possible because cases are not increasing exponentially across the country,” he said.

“But we are getting closer to this precipice where the window closes so that we really try to falsify the transmission … We must all play our part as much as possible.”

Infectious disease specialist and associate clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia, Dr. Srinivas Murthy, said that social distancing is especially important for the minority of people with few symptoms who are never diagnosed.

“If you can imagine a world where we will all be in one place, six feet from everyone for the next 14 days, then the virus would go away,” said Murthy. “The epidemic would end.”