A girl describes her mother’s last days in British Columbia’s health care home affected by the COVID-19 epidemic

May Mikhail was with her 94-year-old mother until the end, as her health deteriorated at the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver, where the first death to COVID-19 in Canada was recorded on March 8.

Her mother, Isabelle Mikhail, became the eighth person to die from COVID-19 in British Columbia. long-term care home.

“It was difficult,” said May Mikhail of her mother’s last days. “We were trying to keep her hydrated and comfortable. It was clear to me fairly quickly that she was not doing well.”

Isabelle Mikhail died on March 18. A total of 11 residents died and more than 40 additional people tested positive for the virus, as well as 21 staff members.

Mikhail congratulated the staff who care for residents of Lynn Valley, but said that the deadly epidemic had forced her and others to respond quickly when residents and staff became ill. Eventually, she and her partner launched themselves, providing meals, cleaning and even taking care of the residents.

Not a good time to visit

May Mikhail, who lives eight blocks from the nursing home, says the crisis started on March 6 when she went to visit her demented mother. She was greeted with signs on the front door warning of suspected coronavirus cases.

Staff told him that this was not the right time to visit him.

May Mikhail, one of Isabelle Mikhail’s two daughters, is grateful for the care her mother received at the Lynn Valley Care Center. (Dillon Hodgin / CBC)

Instead, she was invited to attend an emergency meeting the next day. There, along with dozens of other family members, she learned that residents and staff had contracted the virus. “And I was reassured that things would be fine,” she said.

But this was not the case.

She then visited the center on March 8 around dinner time. “We have entered into chaos.” she said.

Watch | May Mikhail describes the conditions she encountered at the Lynn Valley Care Center:

May Mikhail describes when she knew she should help care for her sick mother at the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver. 0:41

Mikhail said there were only a few staff working, either because they were already sick or because they were afraid to go to the retirement home.

She said that her mother, who could not eat, did not eat breakfast because no one was there to help her. Isabelle Mikhail was in a wheelchair and needed help dressing and going to the bathroom.

Her daughter said she was wet with urine and was shaking and cold. May Mikhail and her partner realized that they should step in and provide their own care for her mother.

On March 8, Isabelle Mikhail was tested for the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Two days later, his results came back positive.

Mikhail and his partner spent the next 10 days going back and forth from the nursing home, although restrictions were put in place to reduce the number of visitors.

They helped where they could, and not just with Isabelle. They distributed meals, cleaned tables, and helped residents stay hydrated while wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

They reunited with other families to support each other, as well as the staff who were still there.

Mikhail says she does not blame the center for the epidemic and its aftermath.

“I want to thank those who came in and worked twice, you know, four or five in a row. [They’re] incredible people who work tirelessly day after day. And they always take care of people. “

‘A strong person’

Mikhail says her mother, who has lived at home for five and a half years, has almost died several times, but she has always been successful.

“My mother was a very strong person,” she said.

This time, however, with the positive result of the coronavirus, she knew that her mother was going to die.

“Even if I didn’t want my mother’s life to end this way, thanks to COVID, I knew that was where we were headed.”

A photograph, displayed in the house of May Mikhail. It shows his mother, Isabelle Mikhail, sitting in a wheelchair, surrounded by family members at Christmas 2017. (May Mikhail)

Due to travel restrictions, the twin sister of May Mikhail, who lives in Texas, was unable to travel to British Columbia. to see her mother one last time, but she connected to a video call. One of May Mikhail’s sons, who lives in Vancouver, came to say goodbye, but first put on personal protective equipment to prevent infection.

About three days after Isabelle’s death, May Mikhail and her partner started coughing and aching. Both have tested negative and are now at home in segregation.

As they mourn the death of Isabelle, her family focuses on her life, which they say is filled with adventure.

Isabelle Mikhail was born and raised in Egypt, but moved to Ireland with her two daughters and her husband, where he was studying at the time.

The family eventually moved to Canada and settled in Lethbridge, Alberta. In the late 1970s, she and her husband divorced and started a new life in North Vancouver.

Her daughter says she liked to cook and gather people around food.

“She did very well,” said Mikhail. “She moved in and sort of made a living here.”

Isabelle Mikhail, in this undated photo, was born and raised in Egypt. She eventually settled in Lethbridge, Alberta, where she raised two daughters with her husband. In the late 1970s, she moved to North Vancouver. (May Mikhail)

