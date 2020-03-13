A look at the main winners of Florida in previous presidential contests

With 219 delegates promised to win, Florida is the biggest prize of the four states holding the presidential primaries on Tuesday.

The state has the fourth largest cache of delegates in all of 2020 Calendar of democratic presidential appointments, after California, New York and Texas.

The Sunshine StateThe presidential primary is closed, which means that you must be a registered democrat to vote in the competition. The deadline to register to vote or to update party affiliation was February 18. Florida allows early voting at state polling stations. Polling stations are open on polling day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local hour. While most of the state is in the Eastern time zone, a small part of the Florida Panhandle is located in the central time zone.

Here is an overview of the last previous winners:

2016

DEMOCRATS

Hillary Clinton – 64 percent

Bernie Sanders – 33 percent

REPUBLICANS

Donald Trump – 46 percent

Marco Rubio – 27 percent

Ted Cruz – 17 percent

John Kasich – 7 percent

2012

REPUBLICANS

Mitt Romney – 46 percent

Newt Gingrich – 32 percent

Rick Santorum – 13 percent

Ron Paul – 7 percent

2008

DEMOCRATS

Hillary Clinton – 50 percent

Barack Obama – 34 percent

John Edwards – 7 percent

REPUBLICANS

John McCain – 36 percent

Mitt Romney – 31 percent

Rudy Giuliani – 15 percent

Mike Huckabee – 14 percent

2004

DEMOCRATS

John Kerry – 77 percent

John Edwards – 10 percent

Howard Dean – 3 percent