A look at the main winners of Florida in previous presidential contests

With 219 delegates promised to win, Florida is the biggest prize of the four states holding the presidential primaries on Tuesday.
The state has the fourth largest cache of delegates in all of 2020 Calendar of democratic presidential appointments, after California, New York and Texas.
The Sunshine StateThe presidential primary is closed, which means that you must be a registered democrat to vote in the competition. The deadline to register to vote or to update party affiliation was February 18. Florida allows early voting at state polling stations. Polling stations are open on polling day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local hour. While most of the state is in the Eastern time zone, a small part of the Florida Panhandle is located in the central time zone.
Here is an overview of the last previous winners:
2016
DEMOCRATS
Hillary Clinton – 64 percent
Bernie Sanders – 33 percent
REPUBLICANS
Donald Trump – 46 percent
Marco Rubio – 27 percent
Ted Cruz – 17 percent
John Kasich – 7 percent
2012
REPUBLICANS
Mitt Romney – 46 percent
Newt Gingrich – 32 percent
Rick Santorum – 13 percent
Ron Paul – 7 percent
2008
DEMOCRATS
Hillary Clinton – 50 percent
Barack Obama – 34 percent
John Edwards – 7 percent
REPUBLICANS
John McCain – 36 percent
Mitt Romney – 31 percent
Rudy Giuliani – 15 percent
Mike Huckabee – 14 percent
2004
DEMOCRATS
John Kerry – 77 percent
John Edwards – 10 percent
Howard Dean – 3 percent