A look at the status of the Olympic qualifying events

As the IOC attempts to maintain the calendar for the 2020 Olympics, many of the events that determine who will compete in Tokyo have been postponed or canceled.

Here is the status of American or world qualifications in many Olympic disciplines:

ATHLETICS

The U.S. Olympic track and field trials are still scheduled for June 19-28 in Eugene, Oregon. Other countries use a variety of methods, including testing, world rankings, and results-based nominations.

BASEBALL

Four countries – Israel, Mexico, South Korea and host Japan – are in the six-team group. The last two places are to be determined by tournaments which have been postponed: a Americas qualification tournament in Arizona has been postponed indefinitely, and a last-chance qualification tournament in Taiwan scheduled for April is now scheduled for June 17-21.

BASKETBALL

Men: eight teams, including the United States, have already qualified. The remaining places in the peloton of 12 nations will be determined in four tournaments with six winners, which will take place from June 23 to 28 in Serbia, Canada, Croatia and Lithuania.

Women: The 12 teams were filled in February with four tournaments. Even though the reigning world champions, the United States and host Japan, were already guaranteed, they both finished in a position to qualify anyway.

3 × 3: FIBA ​​postponed the qualifying tournament scheduled from March 18 to 22 in India. A second qualifying tournament scheduled for April in Hungary is in limbo. Four women’s teams and four men’s teams have already qualified for the eight countries.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Most of the Olympic places are won in a two-year points race on the international circuit. At least three of the last 10 events have been canceled or postponed, and the final event is scheduled to take place in Rome from June 9-14.

BOXING

Two of the four regional Olympic qualifying tournaments have already taken place, and the third for European fighters started on Saturday in London. Qualification for the Americas scheduled for March 26 in Buenos Aires has been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, and organizers have not established a plan for the final stages of qualification, including the World Olympic Qualification Tournament last chance scheduled for May 13 in Paris.

CYCLING

The selection criteria are different for each discipline: BMX freestyle and racing, mountain biking, track cycling, road racing and time trials. Each discipline has a series of automatic qualification standards, and a committee will select athletes to complete the American team. The May 30-31 World Championships in Houston are crucial for BMX, and at this point is still planned. The last Olympic qualification event in free BMX, the World Series in Hiroshima from April 3 to 5, has been postponed. The final lists for each discipline are announced in June.

DIVING

Dozens of divers have already qualified on the basis of their performances at last summer’s world championships or other major matches in the past eight months. The last major qualification tournament is the Diving World Cup, scheduled for the new Olympic swimming site in Tokyo on April 21 and 26; FINA is still considering whether to continue. American divers must also pass the national tests in Indianapolis from June 13 to 21 to confirm their Olympic places. No decision has been announced on the Canadian trials scheduled for March 30 to April 5 in Toronto.

EQUESTRIAN

All equestrian qualification tests have been completed in all disciplines. None of the events were affected by the virus.

FENCING

Qualification was to be based on the rankings to be released on April 4, with some additional slots to be determined during zone events from April 15 to 26. But the International Fencing Federation suspended all international competitions for 30 days, delaying five major competitions which must be completed before the zone qualifications. The FIE requests an extension of the qualification period.

FIELD HOCKEY

The tournaments to fill the 12 men’s and women’s teams ended in 2019. Ten countries have qualified for both: Australia, Argentina, Germany, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Netherlands and Great Britain. -Brittany.

GOLF

Sixty golfers are determined by the world rankings, two by country with a maximum of four if they are among the top 15. The PGA Tour and the European Tour, which offer the most ranking points, have canceled or postponed all events at least until April 12. .

GYMNASTIC

The team fields for men’s and women’s gymnastics were defined at last year’s world championships. The remaining individual and individual places are determined during the World Cup events. The International Gymnastics Federation has canceled an all-round World Cup event in Germany and postponed a World Cup event in Qatar from March to early June.

HANDBALL

The International Handball Federation has postponed the last qualifying tournaments until June. The host nations were Spain, Hungary and Montenegro for women and Norway, France and Germany for men. Six of the 12 places remain open for each field.

JUDO

The International Judo Federation has canceled all Olympic qualifications until April 30, including a Grand Slam and two Grand Prix. Another Grand Prix last weekend in Morocco was canceled earlier. Qualifications end May 25.

ROWING

World Rowing has canceled a European Olympic qualifying regatta scheduled for April 27-29 in Varese, Italy, and relocation is under consideration. US Rowing said the Olympic trials in Sarasota, Florida from March 16-21 and April 13-18 have been rescheduled and the organization will not host a national team event for at least 30 days.

SAIL

Many places in the 10 classes have been won. An Asian Olympic qualifier in Abu Dhabi was postponed to mid-April, and a World Cup series regatta in Genoa, Italy, which would have been a qualifier for African, Asian and European nations, was canceled. The IOC has granted World Sailing an extension of the qualification period until June 30.

SOCCER

Men: 14 of the 16 teams have already qualified. The tournament to produce the two teams from the North America, Central America and Caribbean region was scheduled from March 20 to April 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, but has been postponed indefinitely.

Women: Ten of the 12 teams have already qualified, including the reigning world champion in the United States. China and South Korea were scheduled to play two-leg playoffs which were postponed in early June. Cameroon is set to face Chile in two-leg playoffs in early April, but no announcements have been made about these matches.

SOFTBALL

The field for the six nations competition was defined in four qualifying tournaments in 2018 and 2019.

TO SWIM

Most of the Olympic places will be determined during national trials. The American meeting is scheduled in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 21 to 28; Australia is scheduled for June 14-19 in Adelaide; The Japanese National Championship will take place in Tokyo from April 1-8. The last two events in the TYR Pro Swim series, much of the pre-Olympic training, are scheduled for April 16-19 in Mission Viejo, California, and May 6-9 in Indianapolis.

TABLE TENNIS

The United States has already completed qualifying, with three men and three women gaining places in Tokyo. Qualifications elsewhere were still underway and were to continue until May. But the International Table Tennis Federation suspended all its activities until the end of April and recommended that the continental associations follow this decision. An emergency meeting of the ITTF executive committee is scheduled for Monday.

TENNIS

The International Tennis Federation has said that Olympic eligibility will still be based on the June 8 WTA and ATP rankings, even though more than one month of tour schedules in March and April have been removed. Requirements for minimum participation in the Fed Cup or Davis Cup remain in place – as does an appeal process for players who do not meet these standards.

VOLLEYBALL

Qualification was completed in January with the 12 teams for the men’s and women’s competitions already defined.

WATER POLO

The men’s and women’s qualification tournaments planned for this month have been postponed to May. The last three spots for the 12-team men’s peloton and the last two openings for the 10-team women’s competition are at stake. American men and women have already qualified.

Bodybuilding

The places are decided by the world ranking. Next month’s continental championships were to be the last gold-level events offering additional qualifying points. However, the European, Asian and African championships have all been postponed with another gold level event, the world junior championships.

FIGHT

Trials in the United States, scheduled to take place April 4-5 at State College, Pennsylvania, have been postponed.