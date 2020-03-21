A look back at the Olympic Games that never existed: 1916, ’40 and ’44

With more and more calls to postpone the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus epidemic, it should be noted that this spectacle every four years has been rocked before by traumatic events.

Three more times, the games were completely canceled due to the First World War (1916) and the Second World War (1940 and 1944) – and in the last two quadrennials, the Summer and Winter Games have been suspended.

A look at the Olympic Games which have never been:

1916

According to GamesBids.com, Berlin was to host the 1916 Summer Olympics (the Winter Games were not created until 1924), beating offers from Alexandria, Amsterdam, Brussels, Budapest and from Cleveland.

The German Empire even built a dazzling new facility to serve as the centerpiece of the games. Known as the Deutsches Stadion, it opened long before the 1913 games.

After the outbreak of the First World War in July 1914, preparations continued for some time, as no one expected hostilities to last another two years. But the horrible war lasted until 1918, eventually forcing the Olympics to be canceled.

The Berlin stadium was demolished about two decades later and replaced by a new structure that would serve as the main stadium for the 1936 Summer Games, when the German capital finally had another chance to host. Of course, Adolf Hitler had come to power by that time, leaving these unforgettable games for the promotion of the Nazi regime which would eventually lead the world into an even more catastrophic war.

1940

At a time when the selected nation was able to host the Summer and Winter Games in the same year, Japan was a surprising choice as the first non-Western country to host the Olympics. Tokyo was to be the summer host, Sapporo getting the winter version.

Again, the war got in the way.

Japan invaded China in 1937, prompting the Asian country to abandon its accommodation functions the following year after some military leaders allegedly demanded that the sites be built of wood because metals were needed for the effort to war.

The International Olympic Committee hastily appointed Helsinki, finalist of the initial bid, to serve as the summer city, the winter events to host 1928 in St. Moritz, Switzerland. A dispute with the Swiss organizers led to another change, as the Winter Games were transferred a second time to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the German host in 1936 alongside Berlin.

Of course, after World War II broke out in September 1939 with Germany’s invasion of Poland, the Olympics were canceled. Tokyo would finally have the chance to host the 1964 Summer Games – still the first Asian city to receive this honor – while Sapporo landed the 1972 Winter Games.

1944

Shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War, and after all these efforts to find replacement hosts for 1940, the IOC awarded the 1944 Summer Games to London by ballot, which also included Athens, Budapest, Detroit , Helsinki, Lausanne, Montreal and Rome.

As England was not a possible host for the Winter Games, this event was attributed to Cortina d’Ampezzo, in Italy.

The 1944 Olympics were never lucky. World War II lasted until the following year.

London would then be awarded the 1948 Summer Games, the first in a dozen years and staged in austere conditions as the city continued to recover from the war. In 2012, the British capital became the first host three times.

St. Moritz hosted the Winter Games for the second time in 1948, while Cortina finally got another shot with the 1956 Winter Olympics.