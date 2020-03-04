A pipeline explosion near Prince George may have been prevented by more frequent inspections: TSB

A pipeline explosion near Prince George at B.C. was found to be investigated by the Road Safety Board (TSB) after line operators improperly delayed scheduled hazard control inspections.

According to the TSB report, the explosion in 2018 was due to a stress crack in the pipe. The explosion caused a huge fireball, driving more than 100 people out of the house. Similarly, pipeline damage has clogged natural gas supplies throughout the state and the United States for months.

A report released Wednesday found that the risk of an explosion in Shelley, British Columbia in 2018 was overlooked as operators at Enbridge’s subsidiary delayed inspections a few months before the explosion. .

“That’s amazing,” said Malcolm Macpherson, legal counsel to Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, the community closest to the blast. “This was really scary to read. There is a very serious safety protocol breach identified by the Road Safety Commission that is certainly not what one would expect of a world-class pipeline operator.”

“I would expect it to be a Third World country but not Canada,” said McPherson.

Lheidli Chief Dayi Clayton Poutney has called the safety breach “unacceptable.”

“Our concern is the safety of our members and other people living near the pipeline,” Poutney said.

Embridge is now apologizing to those who fled the house after the explosion.

“We know that this case has caused great concern and disrupted the lives of many in the region,” said Michel Haraldens, Vice Chairman of Enbridge, Wednesday morning. “We really want to apologize for that. We have learned from this incident and have taken steps to ensure the safety of the natural gas system.

But the safety procedures were too slow to mitigate the risk of this explosion.

A senior pipeline researcher at TSB stated that there is a process to follow for companies considering deferring inspections. They must identify the requirements for deferral, perform a technical assessment, confirm that the deferral is safe, and obtain the appropriate approval.

“In this case, it was found that a deferral occurred without properly processing those items,” Jennifer Filopoulos told the CBC.

No one was injured if a 36-inch (91 cm) embankment line exploded on October 9, 2018, causing a fire, but 100 people living within a two-kilometer radius as a precautionary measure More people have evacuated.

Watch | B.C. Regional Chief, Terry Teezie Fire Video Indigenous Rally:

A fire exploded on October 9, 2018 near Prince George, British Columbia, following a pipeline explosion. Investigation revealed that the explosion was caused by a stress crack in one of the pipes. 0:16

After Embridge stopped transporting the 30-inch (76 cm) route adjacent to the ruptured route, the amount of natural gas flowing through the state also decreased. British Columbians were temporarily urged to avoid “non-essential” uses of natural gas. Utility FortisBC receives only 40% of the normal gas flow.

Analysts have estimated that around 10% of daily natural gas production in western Canada has ceased following the explosion.

People living several kilometers away from the explosion site explained that the blast could sound like a lightning boom before looking out the window and seeing a huge orange fireball in the sky. The force of the blast rattled the windows and covered the house near the Hydri Tenne Reserve in the ashes.

Subsequent TSB surveys over the next several months have shown that the outer surface of the relevant section of the pipeline was covered with stress corrosion cracking before the explosion.

The polyethylene tape used to coat the outside of the pipeline also degraded over time, flaked off the metal surface, and water from the surrounding soil consumed the pipe walls.

The cracks grew over time and the “pipeline” continued to operate at normal operating levels, reducing the capacity of the pipeline.

The pipeline was run by Westcoast Energy Inc., a subsidiary of Enbridge. The TSB stated that the West Coast had implemented a hazard management plan to monitor the line for stress corrosion, but the extent of the problem with the exploded section was “not identified”.

“The model used to predict crack growth did not take into account all the potential uncertainties of predicted crack growth, which caused cracks to grow at a higher rate than the predicted model. did”

As the cracks continued to grow underground at significant rates, the West Coast has postponed pipeline inspections, which are scheduled to take place in 2017 until the fall of 2018.

“So the existing crack remained undetected,” said the TSB.

The blast blew the crater on Earth and burned the surrounding trees, the report said. The hole in the ground was about 35 meters long and 13 meters wide, with a peak depth of about 9 meters.

On Wednesday, Embridge’s senior vice president said he knew the company was at risk for stress corrosion cracking.

“It’s a known threat to the integrity of the pipeline … it’s been identified as something to look for,” said Michel Haradence of the CBC. Dawn north on Wednesday.

“In this case, despite using the best available technology to inspect the pipeline, the crack growth rate … grew faster than expected.”

The Transportation Safety Commission has been called to investigate as an agency to investigate incidents related to federally regulated modes of transport. Although pipelines are regulated by the federal government and are the means of transporting goods, pipeline-related TSB inspections are relatively uncommon.

During its investigation, the Board stated that it had sent Enbridge advice on pipeline safety on June 26, 2019. The notice states that the company “would like to consider” managing stress corrosion in risky pipelines.

According to TSB, the company has since changed the way it evaluates time between tests, models stress cracks, and reduces the maximum time that can pass between tests.

Prince George RCMP responded to the explosion on October 9, 2018. Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the explosion. (Andrew Kurjata / CBC)

According to Harradence, Enbridge has a “more aggressive” inspection program in place, but does not provide an inspection schedule.

“A significant part of all our B.C. systems … virtually everything has been retested,” she said.

After TSB found that the report found that “ communities and operators near the nearby pipeline ” were not included in previous exercises conducted by the company, Embridge also expressed clear expectations for emergency response exercises. It was said that it did.

Lheidli T’enneh First Nation’s argued that Enbridge did not have a proper emergency response plan for vulnerable members. In February 2019, CEO Dominique Frederick stated that there has been little communication between First Nation and Embridge since the explosion. Lheidli’s lawsuit against Embridge over a pipeline explosion is still ongoing.