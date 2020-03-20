A prominent scientist dares to ask: has the COVID-19 response gone too far?

It’s a clash of titans – an epic battle between two famous scientists over the world’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In one corner, influential Stanford University epidemiologist John Ioannidis, who wrote a comment asking if taking such draconian measures to fight the pandemic without evidence that it would work is a “fiasco in the making”.

Through the carpet, the eminent Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch retaliated with a provocative response entitled: “We know enough now to act decisively against COVID-19.”

Look askance? Everybody. The people who worry the world have gone too far too fast.

And those who are afraid that the answer did not come quickly enough.

The debate boils down to questions about the data. What is the true mortality rate for COVID-19? How many people are already infected?

“Better information is needed to guide decisions and actions of monumental importance and to monitor their impact,” wrote Ioannidis. “In the absence of data, a reason for preparing for the worst leads to extreme measures of social distancing and foreclosure. Unfortunately, we do not know if these measures work. “

Ioannidis told CBC News that he is concerned about the consequences of these measures.

“Put a brake on the whole economy. Tell people to stay at home, become depressed, commit suicide, domestic violence. Who knows? Child abuse, school dropouts, business bankruptcies. .. unemployment, the stock market is already falling by 20%.

“Is that the solution?”

A man waits for take-out orders at Kua restaurant in Antiguo Cuscatlan after the government of El Salvador announced the closure of restaurants and other measures to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Jose Cabezas / Reuters)

The day after the commentary on the Ioannidis bomb was published on the STAT medical information site, the site published Marc Lipsitch’s response.

Lipsitch said he had spoken to Ioannidis beforehand and discovered that they had more in common than he seemed.

“I would say his article did what the opposite writing should do: started a discussion.”

Lipsitch insists that drastic action is required.

“Waiting and hoping for a miracle when healthcare systems are overwhelmed by COVID-19 is not an option,” he wrote. “For the short term, there is no choice but to use the time we buy with social distancing to mobilize a massive political, economic and societal effort to find new ways of dealing with this virus. “

Social media lit up when other top scientists joined the fray.

Dr. Gabriel Leung, Dean of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong, who seen COVID-19 up close, disputed how Ioannidis compared the illness to seasonal flu.

Absolutely! Out of 1,000 infected people with symptoms, 14 will die. Very dependent on age, where the risk of infection is 3x, then the risk of dying is still 3x in people aged 70 and over compared to their thirties.

It is NOT the seasonal flu or even the pandemic flu of 2009! https://t.co/q6kWaPnPzE & mdash;@gmleunghku

Swiss epidemiologist Marcel Salathé responded with a satirical message using an image of the 1918 flu pandemic.

“Email Pandemic”

For his part, Ioannidis is at home in Palo Alto, California, obedient county officials order in the San Francisco area to “take shelter there.” He also faces another storm – “an email pandemic” flooding his inbox as people respond to his comment.

“The vast majority,” he said, “are congratulations and think on the same page.”

He said he did not know which answer would be appropriate. And he recognizes that the situation in northern Italy is a disaster.

But he urges scientists and policy makers to prioritize data collection to find out if the response to the virus could end up being more damaging than the pandemic itself.

A worker crosses Rodriguez de Francia Avenue during a curfew in effect in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Jorge Saenz / The Associated Press)

Professor Ross Upshur from the University of Toronto is a public health expert, physician and specialist in the ethics and history of global health emergencies. He is also a veteran of the SARS epidemic.

He has corresponded with Ioannidis over the years and respects the expertise of the Stanford professor: “He is one of the most cited and renowned researchers.”

But in this particular case, said Upshur, Ioannidis made a mistake in his analysis by failing to see the current response from the perspective of public health instead of evidence-based medicine.

“Of course, there is a lack of data,” said Upshur. “It is very nice to step aside and say,” Hey, you know we don’t have very good data. These are not evidence-based decisions. “Of course not, because we don’t have the evidence.”

Ioannidis said it was time to make getting this data a top priority. The capacity to do the necessary research exists, even in the midst of the pandemic response, he said.

“This data can show that locking is something we have to do and then decide for how long,” he said. “They can show that this is a horrible idea. Because we don’t know what damage these interventions will have.”

He said the answer so far has been based on modeling, which uses a series of assumptions about important factors, including the infection rate and the case fatality rate.

COVID-19 has so far killed nearly 9,000 people worldwide. Doctors working in modern health systems in Italy, France and Spain say they are on the verge of collapse.

Do not try to be perfect. Be quick

Dr Mike Ryan, World Health Organization emergency program chief and veteran of the Ebola epidemic, said “speed is better than perfection.”

“Perfection is the enemy of good in emergency management,” he said during the WHO briefing last Friday. “Everyone is afraid of making a mistake. Everyone is afraid of the consequences of the error. But the biggest mistake is to stay put. The biggest mistake is to be paralyzed by the fear of failure . “

Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergency program, says “speed trumps perfection” in a crisis. (Denis Balibouse / Reuters)

Still, Ioannidis said he was worried about a domino effect with the global response.

“I think there is … a feeling that other leaders have taken action, and if we do not act, there is a feeling of neglect. Doing this without a plan to realize where we are and where we are directing is extremely dangerous. “

“Spring of fear”

The roadmap for responding to public health emergencies was laid out centuries ago, according to Ross Upshur. There are huge volumes of research, philosophy, court decisions and public inquiries that have confirmed the legal and ethical imperative to take drastic measures to protect against a serious threat to public health, he said. -he declares.

The touchstone is the precautionary principle, clearly articulated in the 2006 investigation into Canada’s response to the SARS outbreak, written by Justice Archie Campbell of the Ontario Superior Court.

“When there is reasonable evidence of an imminent threat to public health, it is inappropriate to require proof of causation beyond a reasonable doubt before taking steps to avoid the threat,” Campbell wrote in a chapter called “Spring of Fear,” citing Justice Horace Krever, who presided over the investigation of Canada’s tainted blood.

As Upshur said, “We have put in place public health laws and public health powers for a reason.”

“I know there is going to be a calculation,” he said. “I know people will ask if this decision was disproportionate or not. But I don’t think public health people have had another option.”

Ioannidis said it could be true. But there are key questions that need to be answered in order to make good decisions in the future, he said.

“We desperately need to know, # 1, the prevalence of infections, and # 2, the incidence of new infections,” he said. “If we make decisions with such uncertainty, we can suffer tremendous harm.”

The lack of data is a point on which Lipsitch and Ioannidis agree.

“The United States has done fewer tests per capita so far than almost any wealthy country in the world,” wrote Lipsitch. “And many critical details of epidemiology – including the absolute number of cases, the role of children in transmission, the role of presymptomatic transmission and the risk of dying from SARS-CoV-2 infection – remain uncertain. “